The Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market is forecast to grow by USD 15.01 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period

Our report on the pediatric medical devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of preterm birth, market expansion in emerging economies, and increasing initiatives and awareness by public and private organizations.



The pediatric medical devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Pediatric clinics

• Others



By Product

• In vitro diagnostic devices

• Cardiology devices

• Anesthesia and respiratory care devices

• Neonatal ICU devices

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the global adoption of advanced treatment solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the pediatric medical devices market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in digital pediatric medical devices and the increasing number of m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pediatric medical devices market covers the following areas:

• Pediatric medical devices market sizing

• Pediatric medical devices market forecast

• Pediatric medical devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pediatric medical devices market vendors that include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Novonate Inc., Pega Medical Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Trimpeks.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

