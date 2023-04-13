The Global Food Ultrasound Market is forecast to grow by USD 98.44 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Ultrasound Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446383/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food ultrasound market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for food safety and quality, growing demand for reduction in food wastage, and rising demand for processed food.



The food ultrasound market is segmented as below:

By Frequency Range

• Medium frequency

• Low frequency

• High frequency



By Application

• Meat and seafood

• Fruit and vegetables

• Beverage

• Dairy products

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of ultrasound technology in dairy industry as one of the prime reasons driving the food ultrasound market growth during the next few years. Also, growing research and development and increasing awareness of food ultrasound in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food ultrasound market covers the following areas:

• Food ultrasound market sizing

• Food ultrasound market forecast

• Food ultrasound market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food ultrasound market vendors that include Analogic Corp., Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., Dukane IAS LLC, Elliptical Design Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Sonomechanics LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Marchant Schmidt Inc., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Rinco Ultrasonics AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sonics and Materials Inc., Nikkei Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc. Also, the food ultrasound market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________