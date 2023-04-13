The Global Aircraft Electrification Market is forecast to grow by USD 6170.74 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Electrification Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446379/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aircraft electrification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements, electric and hybrid-electric aircraft have lower operating costs, and government incentives for the development of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft.



The aircraft electrification market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Commercial and general

• Military



By Technology

• More electric

• Fully electric

• Hybrid electric



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased demand for electric aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft electrification market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investment in aircraft electrification and advancements in battery technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aircraft electrification market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft electrification market sizing

• Aircraft electrification market forecast

• Aircraft electrification market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft electrification market vendors that include Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC, Aegis Power Systems Inc., AMETEK Inc., Astronics Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Carlisle Companies Inc., Crane Co., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Hartzell Propeller Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lee Air Inc., magniX, Nabtesco Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PBS Aerospace Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales, and U.S. Technologies. Also, the aircraft electrification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

