The Global Smart Gas Meters Market is forecast to grow by USD 2051.13 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period

Our report on the smart gas meters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the efficient use of gas, increased natural gas consumption in industrial sector, and government regulations and initiatives.



The smart gas meters market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• AMR

• AMI



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for wireless smart gas meters as one of the prime reasons driving the smart gas meters market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investments in smart home technology solutions and utility analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart gas meters market covers the following areas:

• Smart gas meters market sizing

• Smart gas meters market forecast

• Smart gas meters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart gas meters market vendors that include AEM SA, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Apator SA, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, EDMI Ltd., Fanna Technology, Flonidan AS, GenesisGas, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Landis Gyr AG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Wasion Holdings Ltd., Xylem Inc., Yazaki Corp., ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG, and Holley Technology Ltd.. Also, the smart gas meters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

