The Latin America IT Services Market is forecast to grow by $49380.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

Our report on the IT services market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on core competencies and improving efficiency, growing demand for IoT and big data operations, and increased adoption of mobility solutions.



The IT services market in Latin America is segmented as below:

By Type

• Project oriented service

• Enterprise cloud computing service

• IT outsourcing service

• IT support and training service



By Deployment

• Hosted service

• Managed service



This study identifies the emergence of ai in information management as one of the prime reasons driving the IT services market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of big data in IT service provider offerings and increased adoption of BYOD will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the IT services market in Latin America covers the following areas:

• IT services market sizing

• IT services market forecast

• IT services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT services market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SONDA S.A., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the IT services market in Latin America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

