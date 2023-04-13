Zilucoplan: A Selective C5 (Complement Component 5) Peptide Inhibitor Under Clinical Development by UCB Biopharma - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zilucoplan Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about zilucoplan for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the zilucoplan for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the zilucoplan for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the zilucoplan market forecast analysis for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in generalized myasthenia gravis.



Drug Summary



Zilucoplan is a selective C5 (complement component 5) peptide inhibitor under clinical development by UCB Biopharma. Zilucoplan targets C5, a component of the terminal complement activation pathway, and binds to C5 with high affinity and specificity. This prevents its cleavage by C5 convertases into the complement components C5a and C5b. Additionally, zilucoplan binds to the domain of C5 that corresponds to C5b and thereby block the binding of C5b to complement component C6.



Inhibition of C5 cleavage prevents the downstream assembly and activity of membrane attack complex (MAC). This dual mechanism of action of zilucoplan can potentially prevent activation of the terminal complement pathway and downstream assembly and activity of MAC that can damage and destroy the postsynaptic membrane, disrupt ionic channel conductance and impair neuromuscular transmission.

Zilucoplan Analytical Perspective

In-depth zilucoplan Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of zilucoplan for generalized myasthenia gravis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Zilucoplan Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of zilucoplan for generalized myasthenia gravis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for generalized myasthenia gravis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence zilucoplan dominance.

Other emerging products for generalized myasthenia gravis are expected to give tough market competition to zilucoplan and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of zilucoplan in generalized myasthenia gravis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of zilucoplan from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the zilucoplan in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Zilucoplan Overview in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Zilucoplan Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Zilucoplan in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of zilucoplan in the 7MM for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of zilucoplan in the United States for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.2. Market size of zilucoplan in Germany for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.3. Market size of zilucoplan in France for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.4. Market size of zilucoplan in Italy for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.5. Market size of zilucoplan in Spain for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.6. Market size of zilucoplan in the United Kingdom for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.7. Market size of zilucoplan in Japan for generalized myasthenia gravis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



