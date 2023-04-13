New Benevity Report Finds DEI Initiatives Remain Top Priority for Employees

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc. , the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today released The State of Workplace DEI , which revealed just how high of a priority diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) remains for employees, despite the current economic outlook, and how DEI plays a critical role in attracting and retaining talent.



Recent inflation and unsettling economic realities have weighed on DEI professionals and business leaders alike, with some companies deprioritizing DEI initiatives or cutting DEI roles and budgets. Yet Benevity's report revealed that nearly two-thirds (62%) of employees believe their companies should dedicate more effort than usual to DEI over the next 12 months given this period of economic uncertainty. The possible consequence of a company not doing so could result in losing a competitive edge in the talent market, the report found.

With all factors including salary and benefits being the same or similar, almost all respondents surveyed (95%) said they weigh a prospective employer’s DEI efforts when choosing between job offers. Three-quarters of employees (78%) agree they would not consider working for a company that fails to commit significant resources to prioritizing DEI initiatives.

To further understand employee sentiment toward DEI initiatives, Benevity surveyed an audience of 1,000 full-time U.S. employees, which was reflective of U.S. census data at the time of fielding, January 25 through February 2, 2023. Other key findings from the study include:



Employees expect employers to maintain DEI support regardless of the economic landscape: 90% of employees say they have personally benefited from DEI initiatives at work, and employees are eager for leadership to continue prioritizing DEI work.

90% of employees say they have personally benefited from DEI initiatives at work, and employees are eager for leadership to continue prioritizing DEI work. Amid the tight labor market, DEI plays a major role in attracting and retaining talent : The vast majority (87%) of respondents agree they would feel more loyal to a company with a proven track record of prioritizing DEI, and more than 90% say that companies with strong DEI commitments are more trustworthy to customers and employees.

The vast majority (87%) of respondents agree they would feel more loyal to a company with a proven track record of prioritizing DEI, and more than 90% say that companies with strong DEI commitments are more trustworthy to customers and employees. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) foster more inclusive workplaces while building stronger businesses: 92% of employees agree that ERGs help unify the workplace, and 91% say ERGs have a greater impact on inclusivity than traditional DEI and unconscious bias training.



“In 2020, the global pandemic and racial justice movement motivated many businesses to invest in their DEI initiatives. Now, we’re seeing employees expecting companies to commit even more time, energy and resources to this effort,” said Sona Khosla, Benevity’s Chief Impact Officer. “Even amid the current economic backdrop, business leaders should continue to prioritize this work as it helps create a sense of community, contributes to employee well-being, combats attrition and builds trust with employees and customers.”

To learn more about how companies can create greater impact and employee engagement through their DEI investments, read The State of Workplace DEI here .

