Latozinemab (AL001): Alector's Wholly-owned Humanized Recombinant Monoclonal Antibody - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

The report provides comprehensive insights about Latozinemab (AL001) for Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 7 major markets.

A detailed picture of the Latozinemab (AL001) for Frontotemporal dementia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Latozinemab (AL001) for Frontotemporal dementia.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage, and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Latozinemab (AL001) market forecast, analysis for Frontotemporal dementia in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Frontotemporal dementia.



Drug Summary



Latozinemab (AL001) is Alector's wholly-owned humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody designed to modulate progranulin - a regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, including FTD, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. It aims to increase the progranulin level in humans by inhibiting the progranulin degradation mechanism. AL001 is being developed in collaboration with GSK.



Latozinemab, which is administered via intravenous peripheral infusion, works by inhibiting the SORT1 degradation mechanism for PGRN and increasing the circulating half-life of functional PGRN in the brain. It is being developed to treat FTD patients who have a heterozygous loss-of-function mutation in granulin (FTD-GRN). Latozinemab was initially intended for FTD-GRN patients, but the company has now begun a Phase II clinical trial for FTD-C9orf72 patients, as well as several other neurological indications such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.



FTD-C9orf72 is associated with abnormal accumulation of the protein TDP-43. The Phase II study, which includes participants with progranulin mutations (FTD-GRN), is intended to assess the safety and tolerability of chronic AL001 dosing. Treatment with latozinemab was estimated to slow disease progression by 48% in 12 patients at 12 months.



In-depth Latozinemab (AL001) Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Latozinemab (AL001) in Frontotemporal dementia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Latozinemab (AL001) Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Latozinemab (AL001) in Frontotemporal dementia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

