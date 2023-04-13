Intelligent Transportation System Markets: Advanced Traffic Management System, ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing System in Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Maritime - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Transportation System Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), System (Advanced Traffic Management System, ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing System), Application (Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is projected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 47.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Factors such as government efforts to ensure road and public safety, increased need to reduce traffic congestion, favorable government policies for effective traffic management, high adoption of ecofriendly automobile technology, and rapid development of smart cities globally have proved to be the major driving forces for the ITS market for roadways.

Freight arrival & transit segment is expected to lead the maritime application of the ITS market in 2028.

The increasing number of freights in sea transport operations has led to complex distribution setups with an increased need for information flow, especially electronic messages among participants in distribution setups. This trend has been an initiative to shape a new intelligent transportation management system (ITS) that provides data and information more effectively to partner companies.

ITS helps monitor the arrival of freight, loading and unloading of goods, tracking the geographic location of freight, tracing shipment information, and others. Owing to this, the freight arrival & transit segment is expected to lead the maritime application of the ITS market in 2028.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the highest ITS market growth during the forecast period.

Among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the ITS market during the forecast period. The region houses numerous ITS solution providers, such as Hitachi, Ltd.; DENSO Corporation, ST Engineering, and Lanner Electronics Inc., as well as end users.

China, Japan, and South Korea mainly dominate the ITS market for the roadways segment in the region. These countries are densely populated and have a huge demand for vehicles, which leads to urban traffic congestion and an increase in CO2 emissions.

Competitive landscape

A few key players in the ITS market are Siemens AG(Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Conduent Incorporated (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Garmin Ltd. (US), and TomTom International BV (Netherlands).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 311 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $47.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $67.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Digital and Infrastructural Developments in Asia-Pacific to Create Growth Opportunities

Hardware Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Advanced Traffic Management System to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

North America to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Australia to Grow at Highest CAGR for Roadways Application During Forecast Period

Ticketing Management to Hold Largest Market Share

Rail-Running Operation & Collision Avoidance to Lead Market from 2023 to 2028

Aircraft Management to Capture Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Scheduling of Container Movement Segment to Account for Largest Market Share

Market Dynamics for ITS in Roadways

Drivers

Government Efforts to Ensure Road and Public Safety

Increased Need to Reduce Traffic Congestion

Favorable Government Initiatives for Effective Traffic Management

High Adoption of Eco-Friendly Automobile Technology

Rapid Development of Smart Cities Globally

Restraints

High Installation Cost of ITS

Stagnation or Sluggish Growth in Infrastructure Sector

Opportunities

Increasing Focus of Automobile Companies on Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles Compatible with ITS

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships

Growing Number of Economically and Technologically Advanced Countries

Challenges

Achieving Interoperable and Standard ITS Architecture Worldwide

Market Dynamics for ITS in Railways

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Security and Surveillance

Restraints

Slow Development in Railway Infrastructure

Opportunities

Growing Focus of Oems on Providing Diverse Services and Solutions to Improve Railway Infrastructure

Market Dynamics for ITS in Aviation

Drivers

Growing Focus on Improving Airline Operations

Increasing Importance of Environmental Conservation

Restraints

Lack of Funding and Synchronization Among Agencies

Opportunities

Industry Goals and Initiatives to Reduce Co2 Emissions

Market Dynamics for ITS in Maritime

Drivers

Improving Maritime Logistics Infrastructure

Restraints

Poor Coordination Among Oems and Technology Providers and Presence of Conflicting Regulatory Policies

Opportunities

Improving Information and Communication Technologies

Technology Analysis

Adoption of Image Processing Solutions

Use of Smartphones to Facilitate Video-Based Toll Collection

Introduction of C-Its/V2X Technologies for Wireless Data Exchange

Implementation of Autonomous Driving Technology to Reduce Accidents

Connected Car Technology for Car-To-Car Communication

Case Study Analysis

Cubic Corporation Provided Intelligent Passenger-Oriented Displays to Govia Thameslink Railway to Reduce Touchpoints and Improve Passenger Experience

Freewi De Lijn Introduced "Tap & Go" Ticketing System to Flanders Public Transportation to Reduce Traffic Congestion

Santiago Utilized Electronic Tolling Technology on Urban Highways to Generate Significant Infrastructure Revenue Without Impeding Traffic Flow

City of Bentonville Deployed Multimodal Detection and Traffic Data Collection Program for Safer and More Efficient Streets

Cubic Corporation Modernized New York Transportation Network with Single Fare Payment System

Company Profiles

Key Players

Siemens Ag

Hitachi, Ltd.

Cubic Corporation

Conduent Incorporated

Kapsch Trafficcom Ag

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne Flir LLC)

Recent Developments

Denso Corporation

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Garmin Ltd.

Tomtom International Bv

Other Key Players

Verra Mobility Corporation

Swarco

St Engineering

Iteris, Inc.

Q-Free Asa

Serco Group plc

Efkon GmbH

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Sensys Gatso Group Ab

Tagmaster

Ricardo plc

Transmax Pty Ltd.

Daktronics, Inc.

Geotoll, Inc.

Cellint

