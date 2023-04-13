The North America construction equipment rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62%.

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446260/?utm_source=GNW

The North America construction equipment rental market is expected t- grow at a CAGR of 4.62%.



GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT IN PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE



• In November 2022, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry in Canada announced an investment of USD 127 million t- support the renovation and expansion of 8 biocontainment facilities across Canada. Additionally, under the Investing Canada Plan, the government stated more than USD 180 billion in grants for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, and trade and transportation routes over 12 years.

• The Liberton Flat Redevelopment project includes redeveloping the commercial and residential zones and will develop the new public library. It will als- include a new stadium of 28,000 seats and a space for 7,000 people t- live in the city. This project will change the face of Vancouver City; the construction started in 2019, will be completed in 2036, and will cost USD 4 billion. Royalmount Project includes the biggest shopping mall with 232,257 square meters will be redeveloped. The mega project will add a performing art space, water park, and indoor & outdoor cinema. The project will als- house resorts, hotels, an outdoor skating rink, and office space inside the mega mall, costing USD 2 billion.

• Development of the high-speed rail system in California would include 800 miles of rail, with up t- 24 stations. The project will connect San Francisc- t- Los Angeles, extending t- Sacrament- and San Diego. The rail would run along 1,287 km and is estimated t- be completed in 2033. This project is the first high-speed train system implemented in the US. It is estimated t- cost USD 68 billion, and the federal investment includes USD 2.6 billion in state bonds. Another investment of approximately USD 7 billion is by public-private partnership funding. The construction is being done in an environmentally friendly way, as it has promised t- recycle 100% of all usable concrete and steel. The transportation system would include trains that accommodate 1,300 passengers at once and will be up t- 1,300 feet long. The technology of the trains would be based on high-speed trains from Japan, Germany, and France.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The earthmoving segment of the overall rental construction equipment accounted for the largest North America construction equipment rental market share in 2022. In the earthmoving segment, excavators accounted for the largest share in 2022.

• The Toront- Waterfront Redevelopment project is North America’s largest urban redevelopment project. It is anticipated that approximately 5 million square feet of commercial development and 30,000 residential units, including affordable housing, will be built in the West Don Lands, East Bayfront, and Lower Don Lands neighborhoods, and much more across the wider designated waterfront area. The project will als- include cultural facilities such as parks, public spaces, and amenities for new communities. Constriction of the Regal Plaza Corporate Centre includes USD 130 million, 35,650 square-foot mixed-use business complex located at 600 Dixon Road (at Martin Grove Road) in Toronto. The complex will als- comprise an 11-story above-grade Staybridge Inn Hotel and a commercial center, with tw- new underground parking levels.

• The construction of various infrastructure and residential projects in North America is expected t- drive the demand for renting excavators in the North America construction equipment rental market. For instance, the Denver-based architect, Tres Birds, announced the development of the tallest mass timber building in 2022.

• The Portal Bridge Enhancement Project, with a total value of USD 1.65 billion, involves constructing a 3.92 km, two-track, high-level, fixed-span railway bridge over the Hackensack River in New Jersey. The construction commenced in 2021 and is estimated t- be completed in quarter four of 2026. The project would replace the 111-year-old swing bridge, enabling marine traffic t- sail underneath smoothly, and will improve service throughout the northeast corridor. This will boost the demand for rental road construction machinery in the North America construction equipment rental market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Segmentation by Type



• Earthmoving Equipment:

- Excavator

- Backhoe Loaders

- Wheeled Loaders

- Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

• Material Handling Equipment

- Crane

- Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

- Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

• Road Construction Equipment

- Road Rollers

- Asphalt Pavers

• End Users

- Construction

- Mining

- Logistics & Warehouse

- Others



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Investment in the Upgradation and Maintenance of Infrastructure Projects Is Expected t- Support the North America Construction Equipment Rental Market



In November 2022, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry in Canada announced an investment of USD 127 million t- support the renovation and expansion of 8 biocontainment facilities across Canada. Additionally, under the Investing Canada Plan, the government stated more than USD 180 billion in grants for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, and trade and transportation routes over 12 years.

Moreover, Quebec announced an expenditure of USD 75.6 billion in 2022 for the renovation and maintenance of infrastructure projects. The education sector has stated an investment of USD 7.2 billion t- expand and refurbish higher education institutions and increase classroom space. Additionally, Canada’s focus on the ‘Green Building Strategy’ has significantly propelled the demand for rental construction equipment in the country. The Strategy aims t- reduce emissions by 37% by 2030 and create a net-zer- emissions building sector by 2050.



Tight Supply of New Construction Equipment and High Prices t- Escalate the Demand for Rental Equipment



The regional supply disruptions have hampered the manufacturing of new equipment, leading t- a surge in equipment prices and propelling the North America construction equipment rental market. The severe scarcity of chips used in equipment manufacturing has als- added further pressure t- the situation. Moreover, it has been estimated that semiconductor chips will remain in short supply during 2023. Prices of new equipment, for instance, skid steer loaders, increased by 30% in the region. Aerial platform and earthmoving segments als- witnessed considerable price jumps in 2022 due t- inflationary pressures. Prices of large excavators were up by 12% in 2022 with low sales; for instance, John Deere excavator prices rose by 18% in Canada.



The Boom in Residential Construction t- Propel the Demand for Rental Construction Equipment



In May 2022, the U.S. government released its Housing Supply Action Plan, which primarily focused on reducing the burden of housing costs over time and boosting the development of affordable and quality housing across the US. The Plan would als- aid the renters with high rental costs by constructing housing for low- and middle-income families. Approximately 1,392,300 residential units were finished in 2022 across the U.S., which was a 3.8% increase compared t- 2021. According t- the US Census Bureau report of December 2022, building permits were recorded at a total of 1,330,000 which was 1.6% below compared t- November 2022.



Integration of Digital Technologies in the Rental Fleet by the Rental Construction Equipment Companies



The North America construction equipment rental market focuses on digital technologies t- enhance the customer experience. For Instance, United Rentals has invested significantly in developing productivity-enhancing integration tools, digital platforms, and cloud-based worksite management solutions. Total Control, provided by United Rentals, is a cloud-based worksite management solution that supports customers in maximizing the utilization of their equipment fleet. The company als- has a facility of Mobile Application through which customers can rent equipment smoothly, track their fleet through GPS technology, and browse the online equipment rental fleet portfoli- with pricing. Customers can als- place service and maintenance requests via the application.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



A Rise in Mortgage Rates in the Region May Restrict the Demand for Residential Units



The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), in 2022, stated that approximately 3.5 million houses must be built by 2030 t- tackle the housing gap. In Canada, in Nov 2022, single-family permits fell by 9%, and multi-family permits dropped by 2.6%. Additionally, residential construction in the U.S. fell t- its lowest in 2022 due t- high mortgage rates and high prices of construction materials. In October 2022, the average interest rate was 7.06%, and the house prices reached USD 525,000, a 40% increase compared t- 2020. The Federal Reserve further predicted the mortgage rates t- be at 4.6% in 2023, which is comparatively higher than the pre-pandemic levels.



Skilled Labour Shortage t- Hamper the Delivery of Construction Projects



According t- the data published by Statistics Canada, the country recorded 81,500 labor shortages in the construction industry as of Q1 2022. Many construction companies were forced t- postpone and cancel their construction projects due t- a shortage of skilled workforce. For Instance, PCL Constructors In. (Construction company) dismissed many opportunities due t- the unavailability of the labor force.

Additionally, per the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), the country’s

Environmental Regulations t- Hamper the Demand for Large Rental Construction Equipment



The U.S. and Canadian governments, in 2021, committed t- achieving net-zer- emissions by 2050. The U.S. government’s concern for air pollution is driving it towards taking more necessary steps. The country is following the Tier 4 emission standard and is expected t- launch the Tier 5 emission standard by 2024. The construction industry in the region is one of the largest contributors t- CO2 emissions. Therefore, these regulations could hamper the demand for diesel-powered rental equipment in the North America construction equipment rental market. Demand for large rental equipment in North America would als- decline as the construction companies are pushed t- use compact and electric equipment on the constriction sites.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The prominent key players in the North America construction equipment rental market include Caterpillar, Volv- Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, John Deere, Hyundai Construction Equipment, JCB & Kobelco.

• Other prominent vendors are CNH Industrial, Liugong, Tadano, Terex, and JLG.

• Liebherr, Caterpillar, Volv- Construction Equipment, Komatsu & Hitachi Construction Machinery are the industry leaders in the region. They have a strong market share, and these vendors offer diverse products in the North America construction equipment rental market.



Key Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Volv- Construction Equipment

• Liebherr

• SANY

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

• Hyundai Construction Machinery

• John Deere

• Kobelco

• JCB



Other Prominent Vendors



• Terex Corporation

• Liu Gong

• CNH Industrial

• Tadano

• JLG



Rental Companies Profile



• United Rentals, Inc.

• Sunbelt Rentals

• Herc Rentals

• The Home Depot Rental

• Warren CAT

• Sunstate Equipment

• H&E Equipment Services

• Maxim Crane

• Briggs Equipment

• Uperi- Group

• Worldwide Machinery

• Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.

• NCSG

• Toromont Industries Ltd.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the North America construction equipment rental market?

2. What is the growth rate of the North America construction equipment rental market?

3. Wh- are the key players in the North America construction equipment rental market?

4. What are the key trends in the North America construction equipment rental market?

5. Which are the prominent rental companies in the North America construction equipment rental market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________