The Global Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market is forecast to grow by USD 2100.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period

Our report on the hard asset equipment online auction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning, rise in demand for used equipment auctions, and rise in government surplus asset auctions.



The hard asset equipment online auction market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Construction

• Transportation

• Agriculture

• Others



By Application

• Enterprise buyer

• Private buyer



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of ai-based online auctions as one of the prime reasons driving the hard asset equipment online auction market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing participation of overseas buyers and the growing popularity of mobile auctioning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hard asset equipment online auction market covers the following areas:

• Hard asset equipment online auction market sizing

• Hard asset equipment online auction market forecast

• Hard asset equipment online auction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hard asset equipment online auction market vendors that include Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group Plc, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, and TBAuctions B.V. Also, the hard asset equipment online auction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

