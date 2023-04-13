Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size Set to Touch USD 896.3 Million With the CAGR of 8.5% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dental bone graft substitute market is flourishing because of an increasing focus on treating rising oral disorders globally and rapid adoption of technology advancements in the field of surgical implants.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global dental bone graft substitute market size at USD 512.32 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global dental bone graft substitute market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% reaching a value of USD 896.26 million by 2029. Major growth factors of global dental bone graft substitute market include rising utilization of bone grafts, along with an increasing quantity of dental implant procedures. Increasing number of advanced surgical techniques, such as bone grafts and bone regeneration, have made dental implant surgery highly popular. Also, the market is being driven by the growing success rates of these procedures. As per the report by the American Dental Association, the success rate for implant surgeries was reported to be between 95% and 98% in 2019. The United States conducts approximately 5 million implant procedures each year. Bone grafting prior to implant placement helps preserve the jaw's existing structure and increases the likelihood of a successful implant surgery, thus driving the demand for the products. However, expensive surgical treatments and unavailability of adequate reimbursement structures are anticipated to restrain the overall market growth.





Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market – Overview

The dental bone graft substitute market refers to the global market for materials that are used to replace missing or damaged bone in dental procedures. These substitutes are used in dental implant surgeries and other procedures that require the restoration of bone density or volume in the jaw. The market includes a variety of materials, including synthetic bone substitutes, allografts, xenografts, and autografts. The dental bone graft substitute market is driven by factors, such as the increasing prevalence of dental conditions, the rise in the number of dental implant surgeries, and advancements in dental technology.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global dental bone graft substitute market. On the one hand, the pandemic resulted in the closure of dental clinics and postponement of non-essential dental procedures, which led to a decline in demand for dental bone graft substitutes. On the other hand, the pandemic also increased the awareness of the importance of oral health, as well as the need for proper infection control measures in dental clinics. This has led to an increased demand for high-quality dental products and materials, including dental bone graft substitutes. Furthermore, the pandemic has led to significant advancements in tele-dentistry and virtual consultations, which have allowed dental professionals to continue providing care to patients without the need for in-person visits. This has helped to mitigate some of the negative impacts of the pandemic on the dental industry, including the demand for dental bone graft substitutes.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market – By End User

Based on end user, global dental bone graft substitute market is divided into Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers segments. The dental clinic end-use segment held the highest market share in 2022. This is due to an increasing number of dental graft surgeries being performed annually, as well as the convenience and availability of surgeons in clinics. Compared to hospitals, clinics specialize in providing same-day procedures that are safer and faster. Furthermore, the growing awareness of oral health is also driving the market. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the availability of a variety of reconstructive procedures offered by these facilities. Some hospitals are self-funded and work with tissue banks to provide top-notch services. Additionally, hospitals partner with various insurance companies to ensure faster and better reimbursement. As a result, more people visit hospitals than clinics because of these benefits.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global dental bone graft substitute market include Dentsply Sirona, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Strauman, Zimmer Dental, Geistlich Pharma, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons IPH, ACE, Dentium, LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Novabone LLC, Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., Osteogenic Biomedical, LifeNet Health, Wright Medical, and Stryker Corporation. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In January 2023 – Osstem Implant, a South Korea-based company, announced its intention to develop synthetic bone by 2026. By applying a molecular and cell biology technique to tissue response and taking a physico-chemical approach to implant and bio-implant materials, Osstem’s Bone Science Research Institute is developing ways to regenerate bone and soft tissue.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Product, Application, End User, Region Key Players Dentsply Sirona, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Strauman, Zimmer Dental, Geistlich Pharma, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons IPH, ACE, Dentium, LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Novabone LLC, Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., Osteogenic Biomedical, LifeNet Health, Wright Medical, Stryker Corporation

By Product

Synthetic Bone Graft substitutes

Xenograft

Allograft bone Dental

Autograft

Alloplast

Demineralized Allograft

By Application

Sinus Lift

Ridge Augmentation

Implant Bone Regeneration

Socket Preservation

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







