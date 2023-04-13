Safe Software Strives to More Than Triple Revenue to $250M in Five Years Through Product and Market Expansion

Vancouver, BC, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Safe Software (Safe), the only all-data enterprise integration company, is proud to announce its new corporate identity. The almost 30-year-old software leader’s revitalized brand was inspired by the innovative ways in which its customers use the company’s FME (Feature Manipulation Engine) platform. FME is the only data integration platform with true support for spatial data. The rebrand introduces new product names, FME Form, FME Flow, FME AR, FME Mobile, and FME Flow Hosted. With these powerful tools, users can process and convert data, seamlessly creating workflows that extend the reach of data integration.

The privately owned company achieved $70M in revenue in 2022 and is on target to achieve $90M in revenue in 2023, with no shortage of growth plans and a goal to more than triple revenue in the next five years to hit $250M. The business has been profitable since its inception in 1993 and over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions, across 120+ countries and localized in multiple languages.

"Our new look embodies Safe Software’s ethos and demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to assist the world in its pursuit of harnessing the power of data,” comments Don Murray, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Safe Software. “Our new brand is an important step forward as we strive to triple our revenue in the coming years.”

The new FME logo represents the platform, its relationship to Safe Software, and, above all else, the infinite possibilities FME provides its users.

"The brand showcases our passion for spatial data and our dedication to using innovation to provide ever increasing value to our customers,” comments Dale Lutz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Safe Software. “Our latest product updates in FME:23 will enable Safe Software to continue delivering our mission and allow our technology to remain at the forefront of our industry.”

Over the years, FME has evolved into a unique enterprise integration platform and Safe Software is confident that no other solution comes close to FME's spatial, no-code, and deploy-anywhere capabilities.

Safe's commitment to customers is exemplified in the company's recent Customers' Choice recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Data Integration Tools. By keeping customers at the center of its values, Safe Software aims to provide superior service and technology to everyone.

At the heart of Safe’s mission is the knowledge that data can make a difference in all people’s lives. By empowering people and enterprises to unlock the full potential of information, including spatial data, Safe Software is helping create a connected, informed, and innovative future. For more information about Safe Software and its new visual identity, please visit www.safe.com.

About Safe Software:

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 by Don Murray and Dale Lutz and was born out of their passion for data. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it. The privately owned company earned over $70M in revenue in 2022 and has no shortage of growth plans, with a goal to more than triple revenue in the next five years.

About FME by Safe Software:

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

Gartner and Peer Insights™:

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.