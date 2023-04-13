ReliaQuest Names Colin O’Connor President of Field Operations, Brian Foster President of Product and Technical Operations, and Regina Marrow EVP of Operations

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced the promotion of three key members of the company’s executive team. Colin O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer, is now President of Field Operations, responsible for all sales, marketing and customer success functions at ReliaQuest. Brian Foster, Chief Product Officer, is now President of Product and Technical Operations, leading the entire GreyMatter security operations platform team, including product and product management. Additionally, Chief Information Officer Regina Marrow is taking on additional people operations and business functions as CIO and Executive Vice President of Operations.



"Regina, Brian, and Colin continue to raise the bar for ReliaQuest and the problem that we solve for our customers around the world. Their focus on the customer and creating opportunity for our teammates across our global footprint is critical to our success as an organization,” said Brian Murphy, Founder and CEO of ReliaQuest. “These changes allow us to continue to focus on customer outcomes while increasing the pace of innovation as an industry leader in automating detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint and on-premise tools and applications."

Colin O'Connor is an example of ReliaQuest's commitment to promoting from within. He started as an intern on the inside sales team in the early start-up days of ReliaQuest, and over the years has worked across nearly all functional areas of the company, including sales and marketing, as well as technical areas of customers success and product. His experience working across the ReliaQuest customer base and within the values and mindset of the company have played an important role in managing the company's rapid growth. In his new role, O’Connor will continue to be responsible for all revenue, overseeing go-to-market teams, including sales and marketing, and customer success.

“Since joining the company in 2008, I’ve been grateful to be a part of ReliaQuest’s evolution as we work to make security possible and ensure a great customer experience from end-to-end for enterprise organizations all over the world,” O’Connor said. “I’m thrilled to help our teams make an even bigger impact as ReliaQuest expands its partnerships and customer base.”

Brian Foster has helped ReliaQuest build out the GreyMatter platform in the two years since he joined the company, disrupting and largely automating the traditional security operations model by giving customers visibility into all parts of their organization, regardless of data sources or existing technology infrastructure. In this new role, Foster will continue to oversee product and product management teams, as well as the GreyMatter security operations platform team. Prior to joining ReliaQuest, Foster was Chief Product Officer at MobileIron, where he helped reposition the company to focus on Zero Trust. He also founded a startup in the identity management space and held various senior product leadership roles with Neustar, Damballa, McAfee and Symantec.

“Security teams need more efficiency in their tech stack in order to combat the cyber threats facing organizations today,” Foster said. “In my new role, I’ll be focused on expanding GreyMatter’s capabilities to provide even more visibility and unlock greater threat intelligence and automation for our customers.”

Since joining ReliaQuest as Chief Information Officer in February 2022, Regina Marrow has taken on additional responsibilities in people operations, including recruiting, training, and talent management. In her new role, Marrow will ensure clarity and consistency across ReliaQuest’s people, processes and technologies. Prior to ReliaQuest, Marrow was the managing director for advisory services at Ernst & Young, LLP, and held technology transformation and leadership roles at Accenture. Previously, she served as the executive director of IT for the North American operating unit for Gerdau, a multi-billion-dollar steel manufacturer and Chief Information Officer at ConnectWise.

"ReliaQuest has the most talented and dedicated people in the industry, and maintaining that high-performance mindset is key to our success,” Marrow said. “I'm excited to take a more active role in championing ReliaQuest’'s unique mindset and empowering our people.”

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premise tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 700 customers worldwide and 1,200 teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

