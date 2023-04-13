New research reveals 71% of Canadian travellers’ fondest vacation memories are from adulthood, with travel inspiring wanderlust, fostering personal growth and creating shared moments with loved ones

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Sunwing survey on Canadians’ travel preferences and most memorable vacation experiences has uncovered that seven-in-ten (71%) respondents’ fondest vacation or travel memory was from a past or recent vacation as an adult. This is compared to one-in-six (16%) who said their fondest memory is from a childhood trip and one-in-eight (13%) who said their favourite memory was from a trip as a teenager.



When it comes to the lasting impact that vacation had on them, half (51%) of respondents said it helped them get closer to and share experiences with friends or family members, while 55% said it made them more eager to explore more destinations or parts of the world. Nearly two-in-five (37%) respondents said it helped them learn about a new culture or language, with another third (34%) saying it helped them grow as a person. A similar proportion (36%) said it gave them a more positive outlook on life. The survey was conducted by Sunwing, in both English and French, between March 28-30, 2023 with a nationally representative sample of 1,509 Canadians.

“Our research highlights the growing importance Canadians place on travel for creating lasting memories and cultivating deeper bonds with their loved ones,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunwing Travel Group. “Going on vacation also helps inspire a feeling of wanderlust, encouraging Canadians to travel more and explore more destinations in future. At Sunwing we’re all about making vacation dreams come true and, with an assortment of over 700 resorts offered across 30-plus destinations, there are no shortage of beach escapes to experience this summer. Whether looking to relax on the beach, indulge in a romantic retreat or plan action-packed excursions, when booking with Sunwing more Canadians can create feel-good experiences in destination and vacation memories to last a lifetime.”

Additional survey insights:

Three-in-five (59%) Canadians say it’s likely they’ll travel internationally in the next year, rising to two-thirds (66%) in British Columbia.

Among those looking to travel internationally, about three-in-ten (31%) plan on doing so within the next three months.

Approximately two-thirds (63%) of prospective international travellers intend to plan an upcoming trip to a sun destination in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America or the U.S.

Respondents aged 35-54 are most likely to travel to a sun destination (71%) followed closely by those aged 18-34 (65%).

Among those who have travelled to a sun destination before, respondents made the most of their vacation by relaxing on the beach or by the pool (73%), trying out new activities or going on guided excursions (56%), taking in the local culture (55%) and trying out local dining experiences (52%).



About the survey

These are the findings of a study conducted by Sunwing from March 28-30, 2023 among a nationally representative sample of n=1,509 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

