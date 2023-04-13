Global Wellness Tourism Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by Over $425 Billion - Emergence of Online Wellness Aggregators Bolstering Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wellness Tourism Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wellness tourism market is forecast to grow by USD 427.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93%
This study identifies the emergence of online wellness aggregators as one of the prime reasons driving the wellness tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials and the emergence of airports with fitness amenities will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the wellness tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in mental illness, growth in personal wellness awareness, and increasing interest in wellness in the hospitality industry.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wellness tourism market vendors. Also, the wellness tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Accor S.A.
- Cal A Vie Health Spa
- Canyon Ranch
- Clinique La Prairie
- Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.
- Gaia Retreat and Spa
- Hand and Stone Franchise Corp.
- HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA
- Hyatt Hotels Corp.
- Intrepid Group Pty Ltd.
- Jade Mountain
- Kempinski Hotels SA
- Lanserhof Management GmbH
- Marriott International Inc.
- Mekosha
- Osthoff Resort
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
- Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd.
- Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global wellness tourism market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Psychological - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
