Global Wellness Tourism Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by Over $425 Billion - Emergence of Online Wellness Aggregators Bolstering Growth

The wellness tourism market is forecast to grow by USD 427.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93%

This study identifies the emergence of online wellness aggregators as one of the prime reasons driving the wellness tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials and the emergence of airports with fitness amenities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wellness tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in mental illness, growth in personal wellness awareness, and increasing interest in wellness in the hospitality industry.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wellness tourism market vendors. Also, the wellness tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

