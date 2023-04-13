GOLFTEC, SkyTrak and Drive Fore The Future Team Up to Level the Playing Field for High School Golfers

Denver, CO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement, and SkyTrak, the #1 selling consumer launch monitor, have announced a partnership with Drive Fore The Future, a charitable foundation committed to making golf more accessible to individuals from all socioeconomic backgrounds. This partnership aims to fund underprivileged high school golf teams across the United States, enabling them to enjoy the game of golf and the valuable life skills it teaches.

As part of this commitment, GOLFTEC, SkyTrak and Drive Fore The Future will provide golf equipment, golf simulators, and other resources to underprivileged high school golf programs, helping to level the playing field and provide opportunities for young athletes to develop valuable life skills.

The first collaboration between GOLFTEC, SkyTrak and Drive Fore The Future took place this week at West High School in Denver, CO, where the organizations donated sets of golf clubs and a simulator setup from SkyTrak that includes course play from TruGolf E6 Connect. In addition, apparel will be donated to the entire boys and girls golf teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Drive Fore The Future and to provide young athletes with greater access to play the game we all love,” said Joe Assell, CEO of GOLFTEC. "We know just how big of an impact golf can have on a young person’s life, and we’re proud to take the first step with our support of Denver West High School.”

Ryan French and Chris Gallagher are the co-founders of Drive Fore The Future. “This collaboration is truly special, as it will help to ensure that high school students from all backgrounds have the resources they need to participate in the game and experience the benefits of golf," said French.

The support at Denver West represents the beginning of a long-term, shared commitment to expanding access to the game of golf and its benefits. Over the course of the next year, GOLFTEC and Drive Fore The Future aim to support several high school golf programs across the country. High schools interested in applying for support can visit golftec.com/driveforethefuture for more information.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with a highly-skilled, professional Coach and to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including proprietary swing motion capture technology, OptiMotion, gives Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 250 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf improvement.

About SkyTrak Golf

SkyTrak is golf’s most popular consumer launch monitor and golf simulator. SkyTrak provides accurate, real-time feedback making it a complete practice, play and entertainment system for golfers of all skill levels. A great solution for consumers, teachers, club fitters and PGA Professionals, SkyTrak is a high quality simulator that captures and displays precise data to reflect a golfer’s actual performance.

About Drive Fore The Future

At Drive Fore The Future, we believe golf teaches important life skills and we want to make the game more accessible to people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. We will help fund underprivileged high school golf teams across the country while creating relationships between the schools and equipment manufacturers to make sure the teams have what they need.

###

Attachment