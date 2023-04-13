MinIO Recognized as the Leading Object Storage Company in the World

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO Inc. , creators of the MinIO multi-cloud object storage suite, announced today that the company has captured the attention of the industry with 2023 awards, achievements, and recognition from Gartner®, GigaOm®, CRN®, the Data Breakthrough Awards, and the Cloud Awards. Less than four months into 2023, these record results solidify MinIO as the clear object storage leader.



“Being recognized by these high-profile technology industry leaders is a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Kris Inapurapu, Chief Business Officer at MinIO. “We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the recognition.”

2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

MinIO was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage . MinIO achieved a 4.7 star rating (out of five stars) in the 18-month period ending January 31, 2023. MinIO was placed in the upper-right of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrant and is therefore recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average overall experience and the market average user Interest and adoption. MinIO is the only pure play object storage vendor to receive this recognition. Two of the other vendors that received this recognition have acknowledged that MinIO is the foundation of their object storage offerings.

2023 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage

The GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage report recognizes MinIO’s versatile object storage solution, broad range of use cases, DevOps-friendly support services and breadth of features supported by its large ecosystem. GigaOm cites MinIO’s strengths as "a popular choice among object storage users, MinIO’s lightweight and performant enterprise-grade solution is seeing improvements in usability and observability within its SUBNET component, making the solution easier to operate, manage, and monitor.”

2023 GigaOm Radar for High Performance Object Storage

The GigaOm Radar for High Performance Object Storage report acknowledges the strong performance and consistency MinIO provides customers with demanding workloads such as Big Data analytics and AI. The report cites MinIO’s strengths as "an impressive set of constantly evolving enterprise-grade features, with frequent enhancements. Its lightweight yet performant design provides flexible deployment options and broad workload support, including high-performance options and support. MinIO also offers the most advanced integration with Kubernetes on the market.” The report also calls out “MinIO’s unique support for a multitude of enterprise applications, and its integration with Kubernetes, which provides additional flexibility for multi-tenancy and system management.”

MinIO is the only pure play object storage vendor to receive both GigaOm Radar recognitions. Two of the other vendors that received this recognition have acknowledged that MinIO is the foundation of their object storage offerings.

2023 Annual Data Breakthrough Awards “Object Storage Solution of the Year”

MinIO has been selected as the “Object Storage Solution of the Year” award winner in the fourth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. The award committee noted that “MinIO has created the first multi-cloud object store. The AWS S3-compatible software runs everywhere, from the public cloud to private cloud, bare metal and the edge. MinIO runs on almost any conceivable hardware configuration - everything from a Raspberry Pi to an Nvidia GPU. MinIO’s frictionless open source model is a high performance, Kubernetes-native, S3 compatible object store for a broad range of data storage use cases. The performance characteristics have made MinIO the object store of choice for leading machine learning frameworks, analytics, applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. MinIO’s architecture is renowned for its simplicity and scales from TBs to EBs easily.”

2023 CRN Storage 100 List

MinIO was named to the CRN Storage 100 list in the Software-Defined Storage category. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services. MinIO was chosen for this year’s Storage 100 list by CRN editors for the company’s “perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.”

MinIO Named a 2023 Cloud Awards Finalist for “Best Use of the Cloud in a Multi-Cloud Environment”

The Cloud Awards program named MinIO a finalist for “ Best Use of the Cloud in a Multi-cloud Environment .” The Cloud Awards celebrates the brightest and the best in Cloud Computing. Open to organizations across the globe, the Cloud Awards is the first and largest recognition platform of its kind.

MinIO is a high performance, Kubernetes-native, S3 compatible object store for a broad range of data storage use cases. Its performance dramatically exceeds comparable object stores, delivering tens of gigabytes of data per node in throughput. The performance characteristics have made MinIO the object store of choice for leading machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads.

MinIO is the only object storage suite available on every public cloud, every Kubernetes distribution, the private cloud and the edge. MinIO is software-defined and is 100% open source under GNU AGPL v3.

