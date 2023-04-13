The Global Enterprise Application Software Market is forecast to grow by $123.32 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208017/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the enterprise application software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions, the growing need to enhance business efficiency, and the increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs.



The enterprise application software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Solution

• Enterprise resource planning

• Analytics and business intelligence

• Customer relationship management

• Supply chain management

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise application software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of remote working model and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into enterprise application software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enterprise application software market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise application software market sizing

• Enterprise application software market forecast

• Enterprise application software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise application software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epicor Software Corp., Guidewire Software Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TP and P Technology, Virtusa Corp., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the enterprise application software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

