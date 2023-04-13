The Global IoT Sensors Market is forecast to grow by USD 27356.45 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.81% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Sensors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195419/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the IoT sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for smart factories and IIoT, increasing demand for wireless sensors by process industries, and large-scale benefits of using IoT devices.



The IoT sensors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Food and beverages

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Temperature sensor

• Pressure sensor

• Humidity sensor

• Flow sensor

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for sensors for remote monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the IoT sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of open wi-fi networks and increase in real-time data monitoring for predictive analytics in industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the IoT sensors market covers the following areas:

• IoT sensors market sizing

• IoT sensors market forecast

• IoT sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT sensors market vendors that include ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, International Business Machines Corp., Knowles Corp., Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Monnit Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and TDK Corp. Also, the IoT sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195419/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________