The Global Ethylene Carbonate Market is forecast to grow by USD 124.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period

Our report on the ethylene carbonate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing automotive production, increasing demand for plasticizers, and rising demand for lubricants.



The ethylene carbonate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Lubricants

• Lithium battery electrolytes

• Solvents

• Photochromatic

• Others



By Type

• Solid

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the ethylene carbonate market growth during the next few years. Also, rising oil and gas extraction activities and the availability of raw materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ethylene carbonate market covers the following areas:

• Ethylene carbonate market sizing

• Ethylene carbonate market forecast

• Ethylene carbonate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethylene carbonate market vendors that include Actylis, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Ereztech LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORP, Oriental Union Chemical Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Lixing Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Toagosei Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. Also, the ethylene carbonate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



