Cayuga Centers Foster a Love of Reading Book Drive Collects Over 3,000 Books

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers announced its inaugural Foster a Love of Reading Book Drive collected over 3,000 books to benefit foster youth and families in the agency’s programs. The agency will be distributing the books directly to youth and families and using a portion to start a Cayuga Centers library. Due to the overwhelming amount of donations, Cayuga Centers has pledged to share book donations with Bright Horizons Coconut Creek , Project Destiny , Guardian Ad Litem Palm Beach , Foster Love Project , Allegheny County Regional Court, Flite Center-Fort Lauderdale , and Reyna Group Home .



The book drive was a part of the agency’s celebration of National Reading Month and books were collected through online wishlists, local bookstores, and 23 drop-off sites throughout the month of March. The agency also launched a digital campaign across social platforms called #WhyILovetoRead and invited staff and supporters of the agency to share their earliest memories of reading and why it is important.



“It’s been a real joy to hear all the contributors’ personal stories and see how this campaign was able to resonate with so many people. We engaged with new and familiar faces in the community and are looking forward to next year,” said Zoë Hutchinson, Vice President of Community and Agency Communications at Cayuga Centers.

Cayuga Centers thanks its partners in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and across the country for their generous involvement with this book drive: Royal Dental Boynton , Nexus Workspaces , Time to Care Academy , Cardiac Institute of the Palm Beaches , KLA Schools , Chiropractic Advantage Center , Flagler Bank , City Books , Bill’s Bird Boutique , North Side Shore Chamber of Commerce , Keaton and Lloyd Bookshop , 787 Coffee , North Star All-Star Cheer Gym , Pittsburgh Business Group on Health , Our Community Deli Grocery, Tusk Development , Natanael Cabrera Music , Bookwise , Nord-Lock Group , and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

“Thank you to our partners in New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida who helped to make our book drive a success. The power of reading transcends all barriers and, thanks to the outpour of support, we are grateful to be able to share it with the children and families we serve,” said Edward Myers Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers.

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

