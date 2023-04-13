High Performance Medical Plastics Market Analysis: Forecasted Market Size, Growth Rate, Key Segments And Leading Regions As Per The Business Research Company's High Performance Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the high performance medical plastics market forecasts the global high performance medical plastics market size to grow from $0.89 billion in 2022 to $0.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The high performance medical plastics market share is then expected to grow to $1.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%.



Rising healthcare spending in emerging economies is expected to drive high-performance medical plastics market growth. Because of the need to improve healthcare infrastructure, improve public health, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, emerging economies such as India and China are increasing their healthcare spending. Increased spending enables the population to undergo implants and prosthetic procedures utilising high-performance medical plastics. This, in turn, increases the use of medical plastics, propelling the market for high-performance medical plastics forward. According to IBEF (Indian Brand Equity Foundation), a government export promotion agency based in India, India's public healthcare spending increased from 1.8% of GDP in 2020-21 to 2.1% in 2021-22. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare received Rs. 86,200.65 crores (US$ 11.28 billion) from the Union Budget 2022-23, with 4.7 million workers as of 2021. As a result, rising health-care spending in emerging economies is propelling the High-performance medical plastics market forward.

Major players in the high performance medical plastics market are Solvay SA, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Ensinger GmbH, Victrex PLC., Rochling SE & Co. AG, Raumedic AG, The Chemours Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Technological advancement is gaining traction among the high-performance medical plastics market trends. To strengthen their market position, major companies in the high-performance medical plastics market are constantly focused on developing technologically advanced products. For example, in July 2020, Evonik, a specialty chemicals company based in Germany, introduced the world's first 3D-printable polyether ether ketone (PEEK) filament based on VESTAKEEP i4 G, a highly viscous, high-performance polymer. Because of its strength and rigidity, the new filament, VESTAKEEP i4 3DF, is biocompatible for making implants. The filament is also bio-stable and X-ray transparent. It is manufactured in a clean room and upholds high medical quality standards.

North America was the largest region in the high performance medical plastics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high performance medical plastics market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global high performance medical plastics market is segmented by type into fluoropolymers (FP), high performance polyamides (HPPA), polyaryletherketones (PAEK), polyphenylene sulfides (PPS), polyetherimide (PEI), other types; by raw material into polycarbonate, polypropylene, polysulfone, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyphenylene sulfide, other raw materials; by application into medical equipment and tools, medical supplies, drug delivery, prosthesis and implants, therapeutic system, other applications.

