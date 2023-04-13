Care Management Solutions Market to Observe Prominent Growth of USD 33.74 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on " Care Management Solutions Market " published by Data Bridge Market Research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The superior care management solutions market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in the related industry. Businesses can utilize this market document to obtain productive ideas with which products can be made more effective and impressive in the competitive market. This market research report is a high-quality report having in-depth market research studies. In addition to detailing about competitive landscape of the key players, the care management solutions business report also offers a complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market, and details of research methodology.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the care management solutions market growth rate in 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the care management solutions market is around 14.4% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and would grow to USD 33.74 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Care management solutions assist healthcare providers in managing data associated with their members. It also helps healthcare providers achieve their goals faster and make better decisions by offering population management solutions for checking costs. Government organizations, employer groups, and healthcare payers primarily use care management solutions to address healthcare management needs.

The care management solutions market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing elderly population and the burden of chronic diseases. According to the United States Census Bureau's 2021 senior report, more than 54 million adults aged 65 years and above live in the U.S., resulting in about 16.5% of the nation's population. Increasing implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to healthcare providers is the essential factor accelerating the market growth. It is witnessed that the disease management segment is seen to dominate the market growth for over many years.

Data Bridge Market Research employs a comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecasts possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation that looks market from three different perspectives.

Our market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis. Market forecasting is performed via a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and industry experience and domain expertise.

Key players operating in the care management solutions market include:

Casenet®, LLC (U.S.)

Medecision (U.S.),

ZeOmega (India)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands).

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Health Catalyst (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

i2i Systems (Turkey)

Pegasystems Inc (U.S.).

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Ergomed plc (U.K.)

Recent Developments

In 2022, TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions, announced the launch of TurningPoint Digital Joint and Spine which is a comprehensive musculoskeletal (MSK) management platform that moves care management upstream. It allows risk-bearing entities such as employers and health plans to streamline complete condition risk with a single partner.

In 2022, Teladoc Health, Inc. launched the Chronic Care Complete which is the first chronic condition management solution to help individuals improve their health outcomes while suffering with multiple chronic conditions. The solution provides connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches, and, when required, support from doctors and mental health specialists.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Care management solutions Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Care management solutions Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Investments by Major Organizations

The increasing adoption of integrated health management services and other digital systems has increased the launch of new software. For instance, Health Catalyst, Inc., the provider of services and data analytics to healthcare organizations, launched a Care Management Suite, an analytical and patient-centric data-driven method. Furthermore, in 2022, CareCloud, Inc. launched a new service for chronic care management. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Collaborations and Mergers Associated with Care Management Solutions

Major market players are boosting their growth through mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, Microsoft Teams collaborated with Innovaccer to introduce its care management product in 2019. The seamless delivery of care is assured by this new system, which can let clinical teams communicate vital patient information in real-time. Thus, this factor helps in the growth of the market.

Care Management Solutions Market Segmenatation

Component

Software

Services

Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Application

Disease Management

Case Management

Utilization Management

End-User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

There is a surge in chronic diseases globally. As per the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan) Statistics 2020, there were around 19.3 million new cancer cases globally, resulting for both sexes in 2020, and the number will reach 30.2 million by 2040. With the implementation of different initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, care management solutions provide a means to decrease healthcare costs and multiple government initiatives to encourage patient-centric care. Thus, this is expected to boost market growth.

Growing Strategic Initiatives Associated with Care Management Solutions

Different market players are taking several strategic initiatives to increase market growth. For example, MyHealthcare, a digital healthcare ecosystem provider, launched the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application (MHEA) for hospitals and healthcare institutions in 2022. The MyHealthcare Enterprise ecosystem is a single-screen hospital platform that includes AI-based Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) for outpatient (OP), inpatient (IP), and emergency room (ER). Thus, this boosts the market growth

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The care management solutions market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by component, delivery mode, application and end user as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the care management solutions market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the increasing advancements in IT solutions and the rise in demand for affordable and scalable solutions to restrain healthcare costs. Moreover, favorable government support in the region is also leading to the total market growth

Asia Pacific is projected to witness huge growth in the market because of the highest number of registered clinical trials associated with the therapies. Additionally, the substantial efforts on government investment and reforms are further estimated to boost the growth of the region's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the coming years.

Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Care Management Solutions market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Care Management Solutions

To showcase the development of the Care Management Solutions market in different parts of the world.

To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Care Management Solutions market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Care Management Solutions

To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Care Management Solutions market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Care management solutions Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Care management solutions Market, By Component Global Care management solutions Market, By Delivery Mode Global Care management solutions Market, By Application Global Care management solutions Market, By End User Global Care management solutions Market, By Distribution Channel Global Care management solutions Market, By Region Global Care management solutions Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

