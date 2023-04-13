Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market Skyrocket to Reach US$ 1,787.6 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global polymer nanomembrane market was valued at US$ 786.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,787.6 million, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.

The global polymer nanomembrane market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for clean water, the rise of the electronics and biotech device industries, and the implementation of industry 4.0. Polymer nanomembranes, which are synthetic structures measuring less than 100 nm in thickness, have a wide range of applications in drug delivery, biomolecule use, nanofiltration, and nanofiber production.

As per Astute Analytica’s type analysis, polyacrylonitrile membranes held the largest market share in 2022, with the polyamide segment expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The water and wastewater treatment industry dominated the end-user analysis in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. As of 2022, it was estimated that around 300 billion gallons of industrial wastewater were discharged daily across the globe. By adopting advanced treatment technologies like polymer nanomembranes, industries can significantly reduce their wastewater discharge and contribute to global efforts to combat water pollution and scarcity.

North America emerged as the dominant market for polymer nanomembranes in 2022, followed by Europe and APAC. However, Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the development of novel processing and synthesis methods, improvements in the chemistry of iterative synthesis, and advancements in automation and design.

China is the Largest Producer in Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market

The global market has been growing at a steady pace, driven by advancements in nanotechnology and an increased focus on sustainability. The production and consumption of polymer nanomembranes have been rising across the globe due to its growing applications in various industries. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, has seen a surge in production and consumption, driven by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe and North America follow closely, with notable growth in research, development, and adoption of the technology.

China has emerged as the largest producer in the global polymer nanomembrane market, benefiting from its strong manufacturing sector, availability of raw materials, and supportive government policies. China's production growth has been fueled by the increasing demand for advanced materials and the need for sustainable solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

However, the US is the largest consumer of polymer nanomembranes, followed closely by China. The US demand is driven by various end-use applications across different sectors, including water treatment, energy, healthcare, and electronics.

End-Use Applications of Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market

Water treatment: Desalination, wastewater treatment, and purification

Energy: Fuel cells, batteries, and solar cells

Healthcare: Drug delivery, medical implants, and diagnostics

Electronics: Flexible and wearable devices, sensors, and data storage

Environmental: Air purification, gas separation, and greenhouse gas capture

Waste Water Treatment to Generate More than $1,082.5 Million in Revenue of the Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market by 2031

In 2022, the global volume of wastewater produced is estimated to be approximately 400 billion gallons per day, and this is expected to increase due to various factors such as population growth, urbanization, and industrialization. The top three largest wastewater producers are China, the United States, and India, mainly due to their large population sizes and industrial activities, which contribute significantly to the demand for wastewater treatment solutions such as polymer nanomembranes.

Stringent government regulations implemented worldwide to reduce water pollution and promote wastewater recycling have driven the demand for advanced wastewater treatment technologies, including polymer nanomembranes. Regulations such as the European Union's Water Framework Directive (WFD), the United States' Clean Water Act (CWA), and China's Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law have significantly impacted the growth of the polymer nanomembrane market.

The primary users of polymer nanomembranes for wastewater treatment applications are municipal wastewater treatment plants, industrial sectors like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and textile industries, as well as commercial establishments such as hotels, hospitals, and shopping malls. Municipal wastewater treatment plants are expected to account for the most significant share of the market, followed by industrial and commercial users.

The polymer nanomembrane market is experiencing significant growth, with more than 61% of global revenue coming from wastewater treatment applications. This demand is driven by the need for efficient and cost-effective solutions that can address the challenges posed by water scarcity, pollution, and regulatory compliance. Innovative technologies such as forward osmosis, membrane bioreactors, and nanofiltration have led to the development of high-performance polymer nanomembranes capable of removing contaminants and pathogens, allowing for the reuse of treated wastewater.

Competitive Analysis of Top Players in the Polymer Nanomembrane Market, Dupont Leads the Way With 10% Revenue Share

The polymer nanomembrane market is highly competitive, with the top five players, Dupont De Nemours, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH, and Pall Corporation, collectively holding over 34% of the market share. These companies have a strong focus on research and development, offering advanced membrane technologies and solutions for various industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. They have a global presence and serve customers in multiple countries, leveraging their strong distribution networks.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc. stands out as a major player, contributing over 10% of the global revenue. The company's diversified product portfolio and innovation capabilities have helped it to maintain its market position. Meanwhile, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH, and Pall Corporation also have a strong market presence and offer competitive products and solutions.

North America to Continue Dominating Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market

The market is experiencing strong growth, with North America emerging as its largest consumer by generating over 38% revenue. This is attributed to several factors such as well-developed infrastructure and stringent environmental regulations that drive the need for advanced wastewater treatment solutions. The region's large and diverse industrial sector, generating significant amounts of wastewater, also contributes to its dominant position in the market.

Moreover, North America's high standard of living and urbanization rates are expected to drive further growth, as these factors lead to an increase in wastewater production and demand for advanced wastewater treatment solutions. The region's strong research and development capabilities and innovative culture create opportunities for market players to introduce new and advanced products that can address the region's evolving wastewater treatment needs.

As such, the continued dominance of North America in the polymer nanomembrane market is projected to drive the market's growth and development further, making it an essential region for market players to focus on.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Koch Separation Solutions

MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH

Pall Corporation

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Pentair - X-Flow

Toray Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc

Other Prominent Players

