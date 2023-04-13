The Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market is forecast to grow by USD 2396.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096959/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3D printing metal materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for 3D printing in aerospace sector, increasing adoption of additive manufacturing, and growing focus of governments on developing 3d printing.



The 3D printing metal materials market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Medical and healthcare

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Tool and mold making

• Others



By Type

• Titanium

• Stainless steel

• Nickel

• Aluminum

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next few years. Also, use of 3D printing to produce spare parts and emerging applications of 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D printing metal materials market covers the following areas:

• 3D printing metal materials market sizing

• 3D printing metal materials market forecast

• 3D printing metal materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing metal materials market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Equispheres Inc., General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, HP Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Materialise NV, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., think3D, and voxeljet AG. Also, the 3D printing metal materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096959/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________