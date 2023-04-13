The Global Drayage Services Market is forecast to grow by $2960.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drayage Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089570/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the drayage services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing manufacturing industry, rising seaborne trade, and increasing cross-border trade.



The drayage services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Electronics and electrical

• Food and beverage

• Consumer goods and retail

• Others



By Type

• Ship

• Rail

• Truck



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing e-commerce market as one of the prime reasons driving the drayage services market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of technologically advanced solutions and growing importance of different forms of drayage services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drayage services market covers the following areas:

• Drayage services market sizing

• Drayage services market forecast

• Drayage services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drayage services market vendors that include Asiana USA, Boa Logistics LLC, ContainerPort Group Inc., Continental Logistics, Evans Delivery Co. Inc., G and D Integrated, Hub Group Inc., IMC Companies, Interlog USA, ITS ConGlobal, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., NFI Industries Inc., PLS Logistics, PORT CITY LOGISTICS, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., Taylor Distributing Co., Trinity Logistics Inc., and XPO Inc. Also, the drayage services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



