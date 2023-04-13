The Global Leather Luggage Market is forecast to grow by $3893.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leather Luggage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027359/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the leather luggage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of initiatives, growing prominence for online shopping, and the growing global travel and tourism industry augmenting its growth.



The leather luggage market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Travel bags

• Casual bags

• Business bags



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for smart leather luggage as one of the prime reasons driving the leather luggage market growth during the next few years. Also, preference for customized leather luggage and increasing demand for eco or organic leather and bio-fabricated leather will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the leather luggage market covers the following areas:

• Leather luggage market sizing

• Leather luggage market forecast

• Leather luggage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading leather luggage market vendors that include Bellroy Pty Ltd., Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DELSEY, Fossil Group Inc., Goldlion Group Co. Ltd., Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Kering SA, Leatherology, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MAHI Leather Ltd., NAPPA DORI Pvt. Ltd., Prada S.p.A, Samsonite International S.A., Tapestry Inc., Tucano Srl, VIP Industries Ltd., Zhejiang Jinluda Leather Goods Co. Ltd., and Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. Also, the leather luggage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

