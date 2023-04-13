Helio Raises $3.3 Million to Power Web3 Payments for Merchants

London, UK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio has announced a successful funding round, raising $3.3 million in a seed round to bring Web3 payments to the masses. Helio was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jim Walker and Stijn Paumen with a vision to build a “Stripe” for the Web3 economy that makes integrating blockchain-native payments as simple as setting up a Gmail account. The round is led by Peak and Lightspeed Faction, with further participation from RockawayX, Solana Labs and a group of leading angel investors.





“Payments is the ultimate blockchain killer app, promising lower fees, instant settlement for merchants, and increased privacy & friction-free checkouts for users. Our goal is to bring these benefits to 100s of millions of users over time by lowering the barriers of using web3 technology and offering a familiar payment UX”, said Stijn Paumen, CEO of Helio. “We’re thrilled with the backing, which will allow us to execute on our roadmap, scale the platform and streamline onboarding new clients.”

Since launching in the summer of 2022, Helio has processed over $10 million in e-commerce, NFT sales, SaaS subscriptions, content paywalls, and other payments for over 900 merchant customers and 35,000 users. Helio features in the top 50 DeFi apps across all blockchains, according to DappRadar.

“Digital payments is a +10T market with double-digit growth driven by emerging payment technologies such as blockchain payments. We believe a sizeable share of transactions will be executed on blockchains in the coming decade, creating a multi-billion dollar revenue opportunity”, said David Zwagemaker, Partner at Peak. “Helio will be leading the way with their API and simple UI that makes it easy for anyone to integrate in minutes and process Web3 payments without any prior blockchain experience.”

Founders Jim & Stijn have worked together for 20 years building SaaS start-ups with two successful exits for a total of $600M

Today, Helio’s solution provides a secure and convenient way for merchants, dApps, and creators to accept instant crypto payments across multiple blockchains, including Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum. The platform offers built-in content paywalling features that allow creators, such as podcasters, YouTubers, artists, NFT projects, media, or platforms to monetize content in a new way and reach a new audience with watch-to-earn models.

“We were instantly excited by Helio’s focus on digital content as an emerging use case for Web3 payments”, said Sam Harrison, Managing Partner at Lightspeed Faction. “A crypto wallet can also act as a portable digital identity, meaning creators can eliminate sign-ups from their checkout flow. At the same time, users can instantly unlock and pay for content with a micropayment and a single tap of their wallet saving 2-3 minutes it would take to sign up and pay over traditional, expensive card rails. That level of friction is completely removed with Helio”.

The funding will be used to build out the sales and marketing teams to strike partnerships with creator platforms and marketplaces. In addition, Helio will expand its engineering team to pursue the company's multi-chain strategy with launches planned for Bitcoin, Binance, as well as deliver an in-app wallet to enable Web2-style payment experiences and integrations.



About Helio

Helio powers payments for the Web3 economy. We offer a secure and convenient way for merchants, dApps, and creators to accept fully decentralised crypto payments for ecommerce, subscriptions, paywalling, invoicing and more across multiple blockchains

About Peak

Peak is a seed-stage venture capital fund investing across Europe from its offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Stockholm. For the past 15 years, Peak has specialized in SaaS, marketplaces, and platforms. Its investors include their active portfolio founders and other European entrepreneurs and operators. Allocated over five funds, Peak has invested in over 50 companies like Catawiki, Hygraph, StuDocu, Circula, Channable, Trengo, Breyta, Creative Fabrica, Blidz, and now, Helio.

About Lightspeed Faction

Faction is a joint-venture with Lightspeed Venture Partners. We back disruptive crypto projects at the early stage. We invest in the best entrepreneurs at the Seed and Series A, across both equity and tokens. We look to partner with BUIDLers who are working on something fundamentally useful in blockchain and who are passionately pushing the industry forward. We invest across the stack (layer zero to applications) and sectors (DeFi to NFTs). Regardless of vertical or horizontal, our north star is always the same: great entrepreneurs creating real utility and pushing the frontier.