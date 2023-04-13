Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - April, 7 2023

French English

NEXITY

Société anonyme

au capital de 280 648 620 euros

Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029

75801 PARIS Cedex 08

444 346 795 RCS Paris

Disclosure of the total number

of voting rights and shares

to April 7, 2023

(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)

Information cut-off date Total number

of shares Net total number of

voting rights April 7, 2023



56,129,724



Total gross 56,129,724 Net total 55,527,751

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, April 13, 2022

Attachment