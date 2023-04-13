Casino Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the AGM of 10 May 2023

English French

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

A French société anonyme (joint-stock company) with share capital of €165,892,131.90

Registered office: 1, Cours Antoine Guichard

42000 Saint-Etienne, France

Registered with the Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Registry

Availability of information related

to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting

of 10 May 2023

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call, on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 10 am (CET) at Maison de la Chimie - 28 bis, rue Saint-Dominique - 75007 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 3 April 2023 contains the agenda, draft resolutions and describes the arrangements for participating and voting in the Meeting.

Information and documents pertaining to this Meeting, including the voting and proxy form will be available to shareholders under the conditions laid down by applicable law and regulations.

They may be consulted online and downloaded directly from the Company’s website, at www.groupe-casino.fr/en , in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document of the Company containing notably the Management report on the 2022 financial year, as well as both the consolidated and parent company financial statements was published on 4 April 2023.

All of these documents may also be consulted by shareholders at the Company’s registered office (1, Cours Antoine Guichard - 42000 Saint-Etienne) or be obtained free of charge by submitting a request to Uptevia - Assemblées générales - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in the newspaper “L’Essor - Affiches” on 21 April 2023.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live, on an audio feed, in French and in English, on Company’s website www.groupe-casino.fr/en . A rebroadcast will also be available online subsequently on Company’s website.

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the Company's website, www.groupe-casino.fr/en , in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

Saint-Etienne, 13 April 2023

