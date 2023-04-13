Global Pet Insurance Market 2022 - 2028: Rising Public Awareness Programs Run by Governments Across the World Drive Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Insurance Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet insurance market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Animal Friends Insurance Services, Ltd.

Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)

Dotsure, Ltd.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

Bimeda Inc. (Texas Vet Lab, Inc.)

Figo Pet Insurance LLC

Hartville Group

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance LLC

ipet Insurance Co., Ltd.

Medibank Pvt. Ltd.

Metlife Services and Solutions LLC (Petfirst Healthcare LLC)

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

Oneplan Health Insurance

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC

Petplan, Ltd.

RSA Insurance Group, Ltd.

The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.

Trupanion, Inc.

U K Insurance, Ltd.

The rising public awareness programs run by governments across the globe are significantly supporting the growth of the market. Animal Association of Avian Pathologists (AAAP), American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), and the National Turkey Federation (NTF) are some of the animal welfare organizations actively working for generating public awareness.

The global pet insurance market is segmented based on the policy, animal, and sales channels. Based on the policy, the market is sub-segmented into illness & accident, chronic conditions, and other policies. Based on animals, the market is sub-segmented into companions (including dogs and cats), livestock (including cows, ships, and camels), and equines (including fish and tortoises). Based on the sales channel, the market is segmented as agency, broker, direct, and others. These segments can further be customized as per the requested research requirements.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market can also be analyzed for a particular region or country as per the requested research requirements. The European region holds considerable share in the global pet insurance market owing to the rising pet adoption. Similarly, in Europe, there were 88 million households that had pets in 2020, as per the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF). There are around 110 million cats, 90 million dogs, and 52 million birds as pets in Europe in 2020. Russia is the major shareholder in the pet insurance industry across Europe, followed by Germany and France.

The major companies serving the global pet insurance market include Anicom Holdings Inc., Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC, Figo Pet Insurance LLC, ipet Insurance Co., Ltd., Medibank Pvt. Ltd., Oneplan Health Insurance, and RSA Insurance Group Ltd., among others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global pet insurance market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global pet insurance market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global pet insurance market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pet Insurance Market by Policy

4.1.1. Illnesses and Accidents

4.1.2. Chronic Conditions

4.1.3. Other Policies

4.2. Global Pet Insurance Market by Animal

4.2.1. Companion (including Dogs and Cats)

4.2.2. Livestock (including Cow, Ship, and Camel)

4.2.3. Equine (including Fish and Tortoise)

4.3. Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel

4.3.1. Agency

4.3.2. Broker

4.3.3. Direct

4.3.4. Others



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs13x3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.