The Global Leisure Boat Market is forecast to grow by USD 22154.06 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

Our report on the leisure boat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities, increasing demand for outboard powerboats, and technological integration in leisure boats.



The leisure boat market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Leisure boat accessories

• Leisure boat motors

• Leisure boat building



By Propulsion

• Diesel/Gas

• Hybrid

• Sail drive



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of hybrid propulsion systems in leisure boats as one of the prime reasons driving the leisure boat market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives by government and organizations to promote leisure boating in emerging countries and the growing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading leisure boat market vendors that include Azimut Benetti SpA, Baja Marine, BPS Direct LLC, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Carnival Corp. and Plc, Catalina Yachts, Correct Craft Holding Co. LLC, Dalian Wanda Group, Groupe Beneteau, Iconic Marine Group, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Malibu Boats Inc., Marine Products Corp., MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., Polaris Inc., Volvo Car Corp., WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Corp. Also, the leisure boat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

