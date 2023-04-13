Global Biodegradable Water Bottles Market to 2028: Players Include Chlorophyll Water, Choose Water, Coca-Cola, Cove, Ecologic and Kagzi Water Bottle

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Water Bottles Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable water bottles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

24Bottles Societa Benefit S.r.l. P.IVA

Biopac

Chlorophyll Water

Choose Water Ltd.

Coca-Cola Co.

Cove

Ecologic

Kagzi Water Bottle

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG

Montana Private Reserve

Ocean Bottle

Paper Water Bottle

PLAbottles.eu

RePack Group Ltd.

Shanghai COPAK Industry Co., Ltd.

TSL Plastics Ltd.

UrthPact

The launch of biodegradable water bottles is an important technological invention to control the use of plastic bottles. However, the plague oceans have become a major concern and are increasing at a very fast rate. As a result, the companies prefer and promote environmentally sustainable products. For these causes, the demand for biodegradable water bottles is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the causes of climate change and the rising support of an individual to reduce their carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions are the other major factor expected to drive the growth of the market.

As per the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report 2022, nearly 75 to 199 million tons of plastic are currently found in oceans. The amount of plastic waste entering aquatic ecosystems could nearly triple from 9-14 million tones per year in 2016 to a projected 23-37 million tones per year by 2040. Hence, the increasing awareness among the people regarding environmental issues is leading to increasing demand for biodegradable water bottles.

The global biodegradable water bottles market is segmented based on capacity, material and distribution channel. Based on capacity, the market is bifurcated into 15 ml- 100 ml, 101 ml- 500 ml, and 501 ml- 1000 ml. Based on material, the market is segmented into organic material and biodegradable plastic. Based on the distribution channel the supermarket segment is growing significantly as it offers a wide range of products at comparatively affordable prices, which is anticipated to support the growth of the segment.

Furthermore, an increasing establishment of supermarkets in developing and developed economies is expected to further bolster the growth and sales of biodegradable water bottles. For instance, in July 2021, the PCC Community market announced that it has discontinued the sale of plastic bottled water sized below one gallon. The change will eliminate the sale of roughly 100,000 single-use plastic bottles across PCC stores throughout the Puget Sound area each year.

Geographically, the global biodegradable water bottles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global biodegradable water bottle market. Government initiatives towards reducing the use of plastic bottles, along with the presence of key players that are inclined towards adopting eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials over other plastic packaging materials are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

In November 2021, Clear Pani has provided edition features in the water bottle packaging. The company provides green bottles made of biodegradable plastic and red bottles containing 40% less plastic. These bottles are available in various sizes starting from 200ml, 500ml, and 1 liter to cater to the requirement of the customers across India.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global biodegradable water bottles market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biodegradable water bottles market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global biodegradable water bottles market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight and Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Company

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Biodegradable Water Bottles Market by Capacity

4.1.1. 15 ml- 100 ml

4.1.2. 101 ml- 500 ml

4.1.3. 501 ml- 1000 ml

4.2. Global Biodegradable Water Bottles Market by Material

4.2.1. Organic

4.2.2. Biodegradable Plastic

4.3. Global Biodegradable Water Bottles Market by by Distribution Channel

4.3.1. Supermarkets

4.3.2. Online Stores



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jypvph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.