The Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $17046.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.11% during the forecast period

Our report on the drone transportation and logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising application of drones, increased use of drones by e-commerce companies, and use of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of drone transportation and logistics.



The drone transportation and logistics market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• System

• Software

• Infrastructure



By Application

• Transportation

• Warehousing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the drone transportation and logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, new developments and launches of commercial drones and the use of blockchain technology in drone transportation and logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drone transportation and logistics market covers the following areas:

• Drone transportation and logistics market sizing

• Drone transportation and logistics market forecast

• Drone transportation and logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone transportation and logistics market vendors that include Airbus SE, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Avy B.V., Deutsche Post AG, Dronamics, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Drone Scan, FedEx Corp., Flytrex Inc., HARDIS Groupe, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Skydrop LLC, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Wingcopter GmbH, Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Also, the drone transportation and logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

