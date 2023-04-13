Lomiko Reports 195% Increase in Indicated Graphite Resource: La Loutre Estimate of 68.2 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resource Averaging 4.50% Cg per tonne

Vancouver, B.C., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its La Loutre Natural flake Graphite property (‘’La Loutre Project’’), located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre Project is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation’s territory. The estimate was completed in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Highlights of the La Loutre Project updated MRE:

Estimated 68.2 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.50% Cg per tonne for 3.072 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 195%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased 45.01 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 23.2 million tonnes in 2021 MRE;

Additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 21.8 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.765 million tonnes of contained graphite; and

The additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource estimate.

The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50%Cg (graphitic carbon).

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: “We are pleased to see that our 2022 drilling program has further refined the geological model and increased potential of the La Loutre Project, resulting in a significant increase of Mineral Resources within a wide and persistent mineralized system, with good grade distribution indicating continuous mineralization. This MRE has resulted in increasing in-situ Indicated graphite quantities from 1.05 million tonnes to 3.07 million tonnes (an additional 2 million in-situ tonnes). Potential for further resource expansion appears favourable, noting that EV and Battery deposits are open along strike and at depth and remain open for further drilling. We believe this to be an important step in validating the geological potential of the deposit and look forward to the next steps including more field work, and discussions with Kitigan Zibi First Nation and local communities.”

The 2021 MRE can be seen on the Company’s website at: https://lomiko.com/projects/la-loutre/

MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT – LA LOUTRE PROJECT, CANADA (Effective as at March 31st, 2023)

Deposit Cut-off (%) Indicated resource Inferred resource Tonnage (kt) Graphite (%) Graphite (kt) Tonnage (kt) Graphite (%) Graphite (kt) EV 1.5 26,471 5.58 1,477 5,031 3.74 188 Battery 1.5 41,766 3.82 1,595 16,769 3.44 576 TOTAL 68,238 4.50 3,072 21,800 3.51 765

Notes to accompany the Mineral Resource Estimate:

1. The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is March 31st, 2023.

2. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The mineral resource estimate follows current CIM Definitions (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

3. The results are presented undiluted and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic viability.

4. The estimate encompasses two mineralized domains (EV and Battery) using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of zero when not assayed.

5. No capping was applied on 1.5m composites.

6. The estimate was completed using sub-block model in Leapfrog Edge 2022 with user block size of 5m x 5m x 5m and minimum block size of 2.5m x 2.5m x 2.5m. Grades interpolation was obtained by ID2 using hard boundaries.

7. Bulk density values were applied by lithology (g/cm3): low grade zone = 2.82; high grade zone = 2.82; paragneiss = 2.8; quartzite = 2.73; pegmatite = 2.63, marble = 2.75 and OB = 2.0.

8. The mineral resource estimate is classified as indicated and inferred. The Indicated mineral resource category is defined with a minimum of three (3) drill holes in areas where the drill spacing is less than 55 m, and reasonable geological and grade continuity have been demonstrated. The Inferred category is defined with a minimum of two (2) drill holes in areas where the drill spacing is less than 100m, and reasonable geological and grade continuity have been demonstrated. Clipping boundaries were used for classification based on those criteria.

9. The mineral resource estimate is pit-constrained with a bedrock slope angle of 45° and an overburden slope angle of 30°. It is reported at a graphite cut-off grade of 1.5%. The cut-off grade was calculated using the following parameters: processing cost = C$13.04; product transporting cost = C$41.16; mining cost (rock) = C$3.70; mining cost (OB) = C$2.90; graphite price = US$1,098.07 /tonne of graphite; USD:CAD exchange rate = 1.32; graphite recovery to concentrate product = 94.7%. The cut-off grade should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rates, mining costs etc.).

10. The number of metric tons was rounded to the nearest thousand, following the recommendations in NI 43 101 and any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

11. The authors of the MRE are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues, or any other relevant issue not reported in the Technical Report, that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The updated MRE for the La Loutre Project used all available validated data, and includes results incorporated into the resource model from the 2014 to 2022 drilling programs for a total of 28,243 metres in 190 diamond drill holes. Drill holes are variably spaced from 30 to 100 metres apart in the core resource area. The deposits were modelled using Leapfrog software to create domains using lithology, structure and alteration type (or assemblage) and intensity, with graphite grade continuity analysis of each domain. The mineralized domain model consists of two main graphite-bearing domains that include five high grade envelopes. The high and low grades envelopes were used to better guide interpolation process using dynamic anisotropy to adjust the search ellipsoids to fit each domain’s mean orientation (azimuth and dip).

The estimate was prepared using a block model approach (5.0 x 5.0 x 5.0 metres block dimensions with sub-blocking down to 2.5 metres) employing inverse distance squared (“ID2”) interpolation constrained by 3D wireframes using hard domain boundaries. A Whittle Mine Planning Software was run on the block model to constrain the resource and to support the CIM requirement that Mineral Resources have "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction". Pit slopes in rock were assumed at 45° and at 30° in overburden and the mineral resource estimate assumes a long-term price of US$1,098.07 per tonne of graphite. Graphite recoveries are assumed at 94.7% as indicated by metallurgical test work completed to date. Only mineralization contained within the optimized pit shell has been included in the resource estimate. The resource estimate was completed by InnovExplo with an effective date of March 31st, 2023 and is reported at a 1.50%Cg cut-off grade.

The final report will be issued in the 45 days following this press release.

Qualified Person for Mineral Resource Estimate at La Loutre Project

The MRE was prepared by Marina Iund, P. Geo., Martin Perron, P.Eng. and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. from InnovExplo Inc, and Pierre Roy, P.Eng., from Soutex. Mrs. Iund and Mr. Perron, Boudreau and Roy have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release as it relates to the MRE.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre Project in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation’s territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totalling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

The Property is underlain by rocks belonging to the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favourable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high-temperature metamorphism.

In addition to La Loutre, Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation towards earning its 70% stake in the Bourier Project as per the option agreement announced on April 27th, 2021. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements southeast of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada’s lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Cautionary Note Regarding Estimates of Resources

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not economic mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) "2014 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for a Preliminary Economic Assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically. An Inferred Mineral Resource as defined by the CIM Standing Committee is “that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling”. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" (“FLI”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", “proposes”, "potential", "target", "implement", “scheduled”, "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company’s ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s business objectives or projects and the Company's financial position or operations. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company’s current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the ability of the Company to meet the closing conditions of the acquisition, including regulatory approval, and complete the transaction within the anticipated timing; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company’s competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the “Forward-Looking Statements” section contained in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

