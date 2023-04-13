The Global Software Testing Services Market is forecast to grow by $15.94 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Testing Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483116/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the software testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile testing, the availability of cloud-based software testing services, and the rise in test automation services.



The software testing market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Functional

• Digital testing

• Specialized offering



By End-user

• BFSI

• Telecom and media

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing momentum of crowdsourced testing as one of the prime reasons driving the software testing market growth during the next few years. Also, use of AI and ML in software testing process and increase in adoption of agile testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the software testing market covers the following areas:

• Software testing market sizing

• Software testing market forecast

• Software testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software testing market vendors that include Atos SE, BRISA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DeviQA Solutions, Expleo Group SAS, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kualitatem Inc., Oxagile, QA Mentor Inc., QA TestLab Solutions Ltd., QASource, QualiTest Group, QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Testfort, Wipro Ltd., Quality Area Ltd., and LogiGear Corp. Also, the software testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483116/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________