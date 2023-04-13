Watersports Suits Global Market to 2028: Increasing Trend of Recreational Activities Drives Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Watersports Suits Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global watersports suits market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The growing economy, rising disposable income, and increasing trend of recreational activities have contributed to the popularity of watersports suits.

Watersports such as the popularity of scuba diving activities grows amongst people in various parts of the world and tourism activities are becoming more popular, the market demand for watersports suits such as wetsuits is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

The global watersports suits market is segmented based on type, application, and raw material. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into wetsuits, life jackets, swim wear, drysuits, and others. Based on application, the market is subdivided into scuba diving, surfing, kayaking, and others. Based on raw materials, the market is classified into polystyrene, rubber neoprene, and foamed neoprene.

Among these, the polystyrene segment is going to give a considerable share of the market growth. Polystyrene is unique among common thermal insulation materials for its low moisture absorption and tolerance to wet environments. This is the key reason; it is the most preferred material used for the manufacturing of watersports wears. This drives the segment growth.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global watersports suits market. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to market growth.

Increased production by small and large-scale manufacturers has greatly helped the market to grow in China. Whereas India is also showing promising growth prospects due to significant investment by people in sports activities and associated equipment and products.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global watersports suits market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global watersports suits market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global watersports suits market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

