APTIM-administered Energy Program Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award

New Orleans, La., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM is proud to announce that Entergy New Orleans’ Energy Smart program, one of the energy efficiency programs the electric services company administers, has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). To date, Energy Smart has paid more than $43 million in incentives to more than 113,000 participants, saving customers nearly 354.8 million kWh.

“Each year, we deliver effective and innovative programs, like Energy Smart, to help our customers personally manage their energy usage and bills,” said President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans Deanna Rodriguez. “By making small changes, customers can join us in paving the way to a clean energy future for our community.”

The ENERGY STAR program annually honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. Their industry-leading efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with the EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

The Energy Smart program’s residential offering has been administered by APTIM and implemented by residential program implementor Franklin Energy since 2017. The program was recognized for its efforts to advance innovations in residential energy efficiency programs and technologies, therefore improving the affordability of home energy upgrades for diverse households through Home Performance with ENERGY STAR. This marks the sixth time since 2014 that Entergy New Orleans has been recognized by the EPA and DOE for its energy efficiency efforts.

“We are proud to be the program administrator of this innovative program that delivers utility bill savings and energy-efficient upgrades,” said APTIM Energy Solutions Vice President Brenda Hopewell.

For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm with headquarters in Baton Rouge, La. We specialize in environment services, resilience, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure. Our dedicated teammates apply their experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish, La. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500® company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million utility customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with its diverse portfolio of low-carbon and carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship and delivers more than $100 million in philanthropy and advocacy efforts to local communities each year. Entergy’s approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lowers costs, reduces carbon and waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at energystar.gov/impacts.