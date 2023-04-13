|
PRESS RELEASE
Financial Information
|Cegedim: Release of its
2022 Universal Registration Document
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 13, 2023
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2022 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 12, 2023, under the number: D.23-0266. The report is available free of charge:
The English version will be uploaded in the next few days.
The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
- The 2022 consolidated financial statements of the Group;
‐ The 2022 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;
‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;
‐ The 2022 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;
‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;
‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 16 June 2023;
‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and
‐ Information on the share buyback programme.
Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2023 revenue – Thursday 27 April 2023
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €555 million in 2022.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.
