Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Precision Medicine is Driving Growth

The global pharmacogenomics market grew from $7.26 billion in 2022 to $7.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The pharmacogenomics market is expected to grow to $11.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Major players in the pharmacogenomics market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Assurex Health Inc., Empire Genomics LLC, Future Science Group and Pathway Genomics Corporation.

The pharmacogenomics market includes revenues earned by entities by PennCNV, QuantiSNP, GenoCN and Nexus. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pharmacogenomics is a field of research that studies how a patient's genes affect and how they respond to medications. The long-term aim of pharmacogenomics is to help doctors select the drugs and doses best suited for each person. Pharmacogenomics is used to create customized drugs to treat a variety of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and asthma. The pharmacogenomics marker refers to precise medical treatment to each person or a group of people.



North America was the largest region in the pharmacogenomics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pharmacogenomics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main technology used in pharmacogenomics market is next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction, gel electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, microarray and other technologies. NGS is a massively parallel sequencing technology that provides ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed. The technology is used to determine the nucleotide order in entire genomes or specific regions of DNA or RNA. The application of pharmacogenomics includes neurology, drug discovery, oncology, cardiology, pain management and other application. The end-user included hospitals and clinics, research institutions, and academic institutes.



The rising demand for precision medicine is driving the demand for the pharmacogenomics market. Precision medicine is a medical model that proposes healthcare customization, with medical decisions, treatments, practices, or products tailored to a subset of patients rather than a one drug fits all model.

There is rising demand for precision medicine as it is the most advanced in oncology, having wider, exciting applications beyond oncology and late-stage disease such as rare and genetic diseases. The main aim of precision medicine is to integrate genetic and environmental information about particular diseases and/or their responses to particular treatments.

For instance, according to the article published on Linchpinseo in March 2022, the increasing demand for precision medicine investment from leading pharmaceutical companies is experiencing a 1/3 increase in the next five years. Furthermore, in the USA, 30 million people with type 2 diabetes get diagnosed and treated where precision medicine provides individualized treatment and will re-calibrate current treatment practices. Hence, the increasing demand for precision medicine will drive the pharmacogenomics market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining the popularity in pharmacogenomics market. Medicine manufacturers are focusing on various approaches to pharmacogenomics analysis to provide cost-effective solutions for screening known polymorphisms and the discovery of novel variants.



The countries covered in the pharmacogenomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

