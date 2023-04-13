Country Superstar Luke Combs And Opry Entertainment Group Unveil Plans For Multi-Level Entertainment Venue In Downtown Nashville

Wildhorse Saloon to be reimagined as Luke Combs-inspired entertainment experience



Proposed rooftop will add 9,000 square feet of entertainment space to the existing 60,000-square-foot venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum award-winning superstar Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP), announced plans for a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville.

Just as Combs has taken country music by storm, the venue—inspired by his 8x platinum debut No. 1 hit, “Hurricane”—will be the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in the downtown entertainment district. The total 69,000-square-foot complex with an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people will be customized to reflect Combs’ passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports into an unmatched downtown Nashville experience. Features include a 1,500-person capacity concert footprint for ticketed events as well as a proposed 9,000-square-foot rooftop with unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium. The three interior levels will feature distinct entertainment experiences inspired by Combs’ songs, lifestyle, personal interests and deep connection to his Bootlegger fans.

“I knew there was something extraordinary about Luke from the first time I heard him perform ‘Hurricane,’” said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “Even as he’s gone from filling bars to stadiums around the world, Luke has remained deeply committed to his fans and his craft. As the downtown entertainment district continues to evolve, we view this new experience as a tremendous opportunity to position Second Avenue with a global audience of country music lovers, anchored by Luke Combs’ massive international fan base.”

The venue’s music program will feature multiple live music experiences that include the existing main stage and dance floor with line dancing. In addition to daily live music from the best up-and-coming talent in Nashville, the venue plans to host a full calendar of ticketed concerts and events.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” said Luke Combs. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

Located at 120 Second Avenue North, the venue is expected to debut in the summer of 2024. The Company plans to operate the venue as Wildhorse Saloon throughout the planned refurbishment period.

Reed continued, “The creation of the Wildhorse Saloon brand was a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Nashville in the early nineties. Our plans will transform the guest experience we offer while taking full advantage of the stage, technology, acoustics and infrastructure investments we made in 2016.”

Venue Details:

Indoor Building Space: 60,000 square feet

Proposed Rooftop: 9,000 square feet

Indoor Capacity: 2,472

Rooftop Capacity: 720

Indoor Ticketed Concert Event Capacity: 1,500



About Opry Entertainment Group

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues, including the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red brand. Through concerts, tours, music-inspired restaurants, digital content, and its WSM Radio and Circle Network platforms, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they’ll never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) and part of a strategic investment with Atairos and NBCUniversal.

About Luke Combs

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. Adding to his already monumental career, Combs released his fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—last month via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old further establishes Combs as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth. Continuing to receive widespread acclaim, Billboard praised Combs saying, “just your neighborhood consistent, reliable global sensation, on the cusp of bringing country to one of the widest non-pop crossover audiences it has ever had,” while Esquire declares, “the best country singer of his generation.” Known for his electric live shows, Combs is in the midst of his massive World Tour, which includes sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. A member of the Grand Ole Opry and an 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a historic series of years, as he was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past fall and earned his record-setting, fifteenth-consecutive #1 single last month with “Going, Going, Gone.”

Media Contacts for Ryman Hospitality Properties / Opry Entertainment Group

Shannon Sullivan

Ryman Hospitality Properties

SSullivan@rymanhp.com

Emily Cunningham

Ryman Hospitality Properties

ECunningham@rymanhp.com

Media Contacts for Luke Combs

Carla Sacks

Sacks & Co.

carla@sacksco.com

Asha Goodman Trebing

Sacks & Co. Nashville

asha.goodman@sacksco.com