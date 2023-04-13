The Global Frozen Desserts Market is forecast to grow by USD 22.09 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Desserts Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136840/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the frozen desserts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, expansion in the retail landscape of frozen desserts, and introduction of vegan products.



The frozen desserts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gelato

• Frozen novelties

• Frozen yogurt

• Sherbet and sorbet

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Specialty stores

• Convenience stores

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consumption of frozen yogurt as a functional food as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen desserts market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and the rise of private-label products and technological innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the frozen desserts market covers the following areas:

• Frozen desserts market sizing

• Frozen desserts market forecast

• Frozen desserts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen desserts market vendors that include Andros SNC, AO Molochny kombinat Stavropolskiy, Binggrae Co. Ltd., Coolhull Farm, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heritage Foods Ltd., IDMC Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Karnataka Milk Federation, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Regal Cream Products Pty Ltd., Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever PLC, Yogurtland Franchising Inc., and Yasso Inc. Also, the frozen desserts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

