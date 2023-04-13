English French

PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 13 April 2023

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2023

Strong recovery (54%) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year

All-time record traffic numbers in Q1 in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica

Excluding Asia, VINCI Airports’ overall traffic numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels (just 4% below 2019 levels)

Improvement in Asia driven by domestic traffic in Japan and international regional travel

Unless stated otherwise, all variations in the following paragraphs refer to traffic levels in Q1 2023 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Airports in the VINCI Airports network welcomed over 56 million passengers in Q1 2023, i.e. almost 20 million more than in 2022 – 12% down on the same period in 2019, and just 4% down when excluding Asia. Domestic traffic has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels (3% down across the entire VINCI Airports network in March), while international traffic continues to improve (15% down). A number of airports in Europe and the Americas enjoyed record-breaking traffic numbers – exceeding those of 2019 – powered by extremely robust demand and the boom of offers implemented during the crisis.

Traffic at our airports in Portugal came to 13 million passengers in Q1 2023, 15% up on 2019, benefitting from the rapid growth in seats offered by airlines in all segments – both traditional and low cost. While Madeira remains a popular destination (with a 44% rise in traffic at Funchal, due in part to Ryanair opening a new base in April 2022), Lisbon welcomed a record 7 million passengers this quarter (up by 14%) – driven by the excellent performance of connections with France, the UK and Brazil, among others. The US market also contributed, with new routes to Chicago and San Francisco, for example. Belgrade airport in Serbia, 27% up on 2019, continues to benefit from the strong momentum of routes to Turkey (up by 84%) while developing links with other destinations, such as France, Germany and China. Supply has also increased here, for example by way of Wizzair’s third aircraft stationed at Belgrade in April 2022, followed by a fourth in April 2023. Meanwhile, in Mexico, traffic at OMA airports is enjoying buoyant growth this quarter, driven by the rapidly growing capacity of Viva Aerobus (91% up), Volaris (40%) and American Airlines (82%), contributing to increasing traffic – both domestic and to the US (24%).

Elsewhere, the recovery continues – like at London Gatwick, where traffic bounced back this quarter, particularly to Mediterranean destinations. The airport continues to improve its connectivity, as illustrated by the new flights announced for the summer (including Norse Atlantic, with five aircraft stationed at Gatwick for transatlantic connections). A number of companies, including Sky Airlines (up by 11%), bolstered their capacity at Santiago airport in Chile – contributing, for example, to the swift improvement of domestic traffic (3% down in March). In France, alpine airports have made a clear recovery with the first full ski season since 2019, but that progress was held back slightly at certain airports in March, when traffic was interrupted due to strikes by aviation workers.

And in Japan, the government’s programme to support national tourism stepped up domestic traffic over the quarter, which returned to pre-pandemic levels in March. Despite the Chinese authorities easing the main international travel restrictions, traffic to and from China has not yet recovered in a significant way. This is partly due to Japan’s restrictions on travel to and from China, in force until 1 April, as well as the time needed to rebuild travel services (i.e. visa procedures, the restablishment of flight schedules and tourism services, etc). International traffic at Asian destinations in the VINCI Airports network (Japan and Cambodia) has nevertheless improved, thanks to the increasingly robust recovery of regional flights (South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan).

About VINCI Airports

As the world’s leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates 65 airports in 12 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions across the network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 March 2023

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





March 2023 Q1 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +42.1% -10.7% +54.3% -11.8% Portugal (ANA) +36% +14% +55% +15% United-Kingdom +56% -20% +80% -23% France +15% -23% +37% -18% Serbia +61% +27% +77% +27% Mexico (OMA) +21% +16% +30% +17% United States of America -1.5% -7.9% +9.8% -2.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +19% +14% +22% +15% Costa Rica +13% +11% +29% +19% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +34% -11% +29% -15% Brazil -1.6% -12% -0.4% -12% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.3 -26% x2.5 -29% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x5.3 -60% x6.5 -61%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





March 2023 Q1 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +19.7% -9.7% +21.2% -11.3% Portugal (ANA) +22% +9.0% +29% +7.0% United-Kingdom +49% -14% +70% -17% France -1.3% -32% +11% -28% Serbia +37% +16% +39% +15% Mexico (OMA) +7.9% -8.5% +8.5% -9.5% United States of America -1.3% -2.9% -0.3% -1.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +17% +9.7% +19% +9.4% Costa Rica +5.8% +21% +5.6% +19% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% -15% +16% -19% Brazil -1.9% +19% -17% +11% Japan (Kansai Airports) +35% -16% +35% -18% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.8 -57% x3.0 -59%

2 Data at 100% irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 7,125 +58% +14% Porto (OPO) 100 2,923 +50% +12% Faro (FAO) 100 1,111 +46% +9.6% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,049 +68% +43% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 480 +42% +18% TOTAL 12,687 +55% +15% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 7,465 +96% -23% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,015 +14% -24% TOTAL 8,480 +80% -23% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,112 +45% -18% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,081 +27% -14% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 145 +25% -19% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 181 +33% -21% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 125 +56% -23% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 54 -19% -49% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 54 +37% -41% TOTAL 3,757 +37% -18% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,313 +77% +27% TOTAL 1,313 +77% +27% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 2,802 +40% +18% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 426 +32% +22% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 517 +34% +54% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 591 +17% +4.0% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 418 +14% +34% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 260 +30% +22% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 153 +28% +13% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 166 +24% +4.8% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 191 +15% -8.1% Durango (DGO) 29.99 111 +5.8% +19% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 93 +10% -3.3% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 123 +27% -26% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 117 +10% +15% TOTAL 5,967 +30% +17% In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 781 +15% +2.0% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,277 +9.1% +3.8% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 209 -3.5% -35% TOTAL 2,267 +9.8% -2.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,339 +17% +30% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 274 +43% -21% Samana (AZS) 100 47 x2.7 -31% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 21 +4.5% +14% TOTAL 1,681 +22% +15% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 534 +29% +19% TOTAL 534 +29% +19% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,949 +29% -15% TOTAL 5,949 +29% -15% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,853 +1.4% -17% Manaus (MAO) 100 714 -2.0% -5.6% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 190 -7.5% -7.1% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 106 +5.8% +25% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 100 -9.1% +4.1% TOTAL 3,006 -0.4% -12% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 4,606 x4.3 -42% Itami (ITM) 40 3,462 +72% -11% Kobé (UKB) 40 833 +96% +6.6% TOTAL 8,900 x2.5 -29% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 943 x5.4 -40% Siem Reap (REP) 70 305 n.s. -78% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 18 x5.3 -95% TOTAL 1,265 x6.5 -61% Total VINCI Airports 55,806 +54.3% -11.8% *MC : Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements per airport





Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 50,076 +31% +5.5% Porto (OPO) 100 20,498 +27% +0.5% Faro (FAO) 100 7,997 +27% +11% Madère (FNC, PXO) 100 7,821 +44% +30% Açores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 6,156 +14% +12% TOTAL 92,577 +29% +7.0% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 49,656 +82% -19% Belfast (BFS) 100 10,805 +30% -4.8% TOTAL 60,461 +70% -17% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 20,801 +21% -28% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 8,228 +9.9% -33% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,842 +17% -40% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 2,417 +4.7% -8.6% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 4,041 -1.3% -9.3% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 805 -31% -51% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,189 -15% -48% TOTAL 40,654 +11% -28% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 15,566 +39% +15% TOTAL 15,566 +39% +15% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 23,639 +27% -7.3% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 4,966 -4.3% -15% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,526 +7.4% +9.7% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 5,561 -1.7% -9.0% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,808 -3.5% +12% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 3,675 -2.5% -23% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,063 -1.6% -16% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,610 -3.2% -19% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 2,182 -7.2% -25% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,458 +1.4% -0.4% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,169 +10% -6.7% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 1,771 +2.9% -33% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,076 +0.2% +9.6% TOTAL 60,504 +8.5% -9.5% Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 5,322 +4.3% -8.9% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 26,429 -2.3% +0.2% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,218 +15% -0.3% TOTAL 33,969 -0.3% -1.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 12,751 +15% +25% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,780 +23% -24% Samana (AZS) 100 430 x2.0 -12% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 2,193 +23% -16% TOTAL 17,230 +19% +9.4% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 5,566 +5.6% +19% TOTAL 5,566 +5.6% +19% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 35,260 +16% -19% TOTAL 35,260 +16% -19% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 18,772 -8.3% -11% Manaus (MAO) 100 10,018 -33% +15% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 3,273 -18% +30% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 4,051 +39% x4.9 Rio Branco (RBR) 100 1,717 -26% +11% TOTAL 40,672 -17% +11% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 32,707 +77% -35% Itami (ITM) 40 33,900 +13% -0.7% Kobé (UKB) 40 8,581 +16% +21% TOTAL 75,188 +35% -18% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 8,367 x2.5 -40% Siem Reap (REP) 70 3,199 x10.6 -74% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 525 +49% -85% TOTAL 12,091 x3.0 -59% Total VINCI Airports 489,738 21.2% -11.3% *MC : Management Contract





PRESS CONTACT

+33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment