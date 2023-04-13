The Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is forecast to grow by $3719.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyaluronic Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136812/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hyaluronic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring., increasing investments in expanding production facilities, and increasing health consciousness among people.



The hyaluronic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Dermal fillers

• Osteoarthritis

• Ophthalmic

• Vesicoureteral reflux



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Cosmetic industry



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing acquisitions and joint ventures as one of the prime reasons driving the hyaluronic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and expanding application of ha in skincare products. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyaluronic acid market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., ABDI Ibrahim ILAC Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirke, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bioplus Co. Ltd., BioScience GmbH Cosmetics Trading LLC, Bioxis Pharmaceutical, Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, Galderma SA, Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., Laboratoires VIVACY SAS, LG Chem Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sanofi SA, Seikagaku Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, SyrHA Trading SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the hyaluronic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

