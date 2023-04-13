Strategic Overview of the Global Quadricycle Market to 2028: Key Case Studies, Technological Trends, Launches, Comparative Analysis

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Overview of the Global Quadricycle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study illustrates key case studies, highlighting the technological trends and the details about the vehicles that they plan to launch. The study also provides a comparative analysis of quadricycles against conventional taxis and commercial vehicles, highlighting the difference in terms of vehicle models and benefits. Market forecasts for 2018 to 2028 have also been provided.
The increasing rate of urbanization and growing traffic in major cities around the world have opened up new opportunities for micro-mobility transportation. One such emerging mico-mobility option is the quadricycle. This study aims to provide a strategic overview of the quadricycle industry, identifying and examining the factors contributing to the market's success.
The study offers a deep dive into trends, business models, market strategies, drivers and restraints, applications, and sales performance and provides an overview of quadricycle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), product lines, and categories.
The study considers the role of quadricycles in shared mobility, goods delivery, recreational activities, and the various partnerships emerging in this space. It also explores regional developments to understand the evolution of the quadricycle segment in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.
Research Highlights
- Analyze the major markets for quadricycles around the world and identify the key players in each market
- Address the customer requirements based on the application area
- Identify the different business models associated with quadricycle manufacturers and the related value chain
- Analyze the cost difference between quadricycles and A-segment vehicles in various stages in the value chain
- Identify the market potential and forecast the quadricycle sales in key markets like Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America
- Understand the factors behind the success of the quadricycle in different parts of the world and highlight future opportunities for market players
- Identify the recent partnerships in the quadricycle market and highlight the application areas
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aixam
- Bajaj Qute
- Citroen AMI
- Estrima Biro
- GEM
- Ligier
- Renault Twizy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Quadricycle Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Strategic Overview of the Quadricycle Market
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Definition and Scope
- Definition
- Scope
4. Market Overview-Quadricycle Market
- Overview
- Application Areas
- Evolution of the Quadricycle Market: A Peek into the Future
- Quadricycle Regulations
- Benefits of Quadricycles
- Challenges for Quadricycles
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Competitive Comparison
- Cost Comparison-Quadricycles and A-segment Vehicles
- Conventional Taxis Vs. Quadricycle Shared Mobility Vehicles
- Conventional eLCV VS. Quadricycle Commercial Vehicle
- Quadricycles Vs. Compact Cars & Cargo Vans
- OEM Focus and Target Customer Requirements
5. OEM and Product Analysis
- Global Snapshot of Key Market Players
- Global Quadricycle Market Outlook
- Select Market Players
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Benchmarking (Passenger Vehicles)
- Competitive Benchmarking (Passenger eQuads)
- Competitive Benchmarking (Commercial Segment)
- Case Study 1-Citroen AMI
- Case Study 2-Aixam
- Case Study 3-Ligier
- Case Study 4-Bajaj Qute
- Case Study 5-Estrima Biro
- Case Study 6-GEM
- Case study 7-Renault Twizy
- Overview-eQuad Skateboard Platform
- Quadricycle Launches
6. Regional Overview
- Global Hotspots
- Snapshot of the Global Quadricycle Market
- Global Market Potential
- Opportunity by Region
- Market Potential Europe
- European Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways
- APAC-Market Potential
- APAC Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways
- North America-Market Potential
- North American Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways
- RoW-Market Potential
- RoW Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways
7. Business Models and Future Outlook
- Business Model Proposition
- Types of Business Models in the Quadricycle Market
- Selected OEMs and Quadricycle Applications
- Business Model-Passenger Mobility
- Selected Passenger Mobility Partnerships
- Business Model-Commercial Mobility
- Selected Commercial Applications
- Future Outlook
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1-Changing Customer Behavior toward New Mobility Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2-New Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3-Autonomous Shuttles and Robotaxis
