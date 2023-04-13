The Global Tooling Composites Market is forecast to grow by $251.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tooling Composites Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096209/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tooling composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for composite fibers in construction, increasing adoption of additive manufacturing, and increasing demand in the aerospace sector.



The tooling composites market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Construction

• Wind energy

• Others



By Raw Material

• Polyester

• Glass fiber

• Vinyl esters

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased M&A activities and strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the tooling composites market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tooling composites market covers the following areas:

• Tooling composites market sizing

• Tooling composites market forecast

• Tooling composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tooling composites market vendors that include Airtech International Inc., Celanese Corp., Dow Inc., Formaplex Technologies Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hyosung Corp., Kaman Corp., Komarine Co., Magna International Inc., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Sika AG, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., TPI Composites Inc., BASF SE, and GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Also, the tooling composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096209/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________