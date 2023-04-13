Global Smart Greenhouse Strategic Business Report 2023: Surging Demand for Food from World's Expanding Population Spurs Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques, Driving Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Greenhouse estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $403.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Smart Greenhouse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$403.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 206 Featured) -
- Argus Control Systems Limited
- CarbonBook
- Certhon
- Cultivar Ltd.
- Desert Growing
- Greenhouse Megastore
- Heliospectra AB
- HORT AMERICAS
- Logigs B.V.
- Lumigrow Inc.
- Netafim Ltd.
- Prospiant
- Sensaphone
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|545
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- The Pandemic Impacts Agricultural Industry Supply Chain
- COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
- Agriculture Industry Accelerates Adoption of Advanced Technologies amid the Pandemic
- Small Farms Confront Considerable Challenges
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Smart Greenhouses Market
- Smart Agriculture Transforming Traditional Farming
- An Introduction to Smart Greenhouse
- Technologies Used in Smart Greenhouses
- Hydroponic and Non-Hydroponic Greenhouses
- Benefits of Smart Greenhouse System
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Hydroponics Leads the Smart Greenhouses Market
- Europe: The Leading Regional Market
- Competition
- Smart Greenhouse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural Industry
- Myriad Benefits of Smart Greenhouses to Propel Market Gains
- Growing Adoption of IoT Presents Vast Opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse Market
- Growing Adoption of IoT in Agriculture Presents Growth Opportunities for Smart Greenhouse Market: Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
- Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Encourage Growth in Greenhouse Industry
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Surging Demand for Food from World's Expanding Population Spurs Adoption of Advanced Farming Techniques, Driving Market Growth
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Consumption of Organic Foods & Resultant Rise in Organic Farmland
- Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
- Vertical Farming Technology's Growing Popularity to Fuel Smart Greenhouse Market Growth
- Global Vertical Farming Market Size (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
- Vertical Farming Draws Particular Appeal amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Rising Adoption of Indoor/Rooftop Farming in Urban Locations: Potential for Smart Greenhouses
- Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Smart Greenhouses Support the Transition towards Precision Farming
- HVAC and LED: Prominent Smart Greenhouse Technologies
- LED Grows Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Smart Greenhouses
- High-Tech Greenhouses to be the Future of Agriculture
- Automated Greenhouse: The Ultimate Objective
- Students Develop a New Intelligent Greenhouse
- Challenges Facing Smart Greenhouse Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwoybz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment