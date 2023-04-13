The Global Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is forecast to grow by $ 8.48 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.36% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090688/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the push toward the adoption of green (eco-friendly) vehicles., stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency, and increasing sales of HEVs.



The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Manned military HEV and EV

• Unmanned military HEV and EV



By Type

• AC charging

• DC charging



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high-density, high-power, and small-size li-ion batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market growth during the next few years. Also, fuel cell HEVs: hydrogen as an upcoming alternative fuel and international zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) alliance by countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market covers the following areas:

• Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market sizing

• Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market forecast

• Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., Alke s.r.l., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Atomics, General Dynamics Corp., General Motors Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Logos Technologies LLC, Milrem AS, Nikola Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Zero Motorcycles Inc. Also, the military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

