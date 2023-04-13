Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030: Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for NPWT Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Use segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) -

3M Company

Alleva Medical Ltd.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carilex Medical GmbH

ConvaTec Inc.

Cork Medical, LLC

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Devon Medical Products

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Medela AG

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Talley Group Limited

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 443 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19-Led Delay in Wound Care: The Dire Picture & Efforts to Improve Outcomes

Pandemic Shifts Focus to Home-Based Wound Care

Competition

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Wound & Wound Management: A Prelude

What is Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)?

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Indications and Contraindications

Factors Driving Progression of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Single Use NPWT Experience Strong Growth Bolstered by Inherent Attributes and Increased Shifting of Wound care to Home Care Settings

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for NPWT Market

EXLeading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Caesarean Section Procedures Spurs Post-Operative Use of NPWT Devices

Number of Cesarean Section Procedures in the US (per 1,000 live births): 2008-2019

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Crucial to Sustain Future Growth

Advancements in Foams and Dressings Extend NPWT Application to Outpatient Settings

Hybrid Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (hNPWT) Widens Growth Prospects

NPWTi-d Takes Negative Pressure Wound Therapy to Next Level with Cost Benefits

Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds and Increasing HealthCare Burden Catalyze Growth Prospects

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions)

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

How NPWT Aids in Healing of Acute Wounds

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Global Epidemics of Diabetes and Increasing Incidence of DFUs to Propel Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3dq4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment