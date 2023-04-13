Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030: Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for NPWT Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Use segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Alleva Medical Ltd.
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Carilex Medical GmbH
- ConvaTec Inc.
- Cork Medical, LLC
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- Devon Medical Products
- Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
- Medela AG
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Talley Group Limited
- Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|443
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19-Led Delay in Wound Care: The Dire Picture & Efforts to Improve Outcomes
- Pandemic Shifts Focus to Home-Based Wound Care
- Competition
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Wound & Wound Management: A Prelude
- What is Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)?
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Indications and Contraindications
- Factors Driving Progression of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
- Single Use NPWT Experience Strong Growth Bolstered by Inherent Attributes and Increased Shifting of Wound care to Home Care Settings
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for NPWT Market
- EXLeading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Rise in Caesarean Section Procedures Spurs Post-Operative Use of NPWT Devices
- Number of Cesarean Section Procedures in the US (per 1,000 live births): 2008-2019
- Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Crucial to Sustain Future Growth
- Advancements in Foams and Dressings Extend NPWT Application to Outpatient Settings
- Hybrid Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (hNPWT) Widens Growth Prospects
- NPWTi-d Takes Negative Pressure Wound Therapy to Next Level with Cost Benefits
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds and Increasing HealthCare Burden Catalyze Growth Prospects
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions)
- Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
- How NPWT Aids in Healing of Acute Wounds
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Drive Growth
- EXHIBIT Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
- Global Epidemics of Diabetes and Increasing Incidence of DFUs to Propel Market Growth
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)
- Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
